Lawrence Guy ends Super Bowl weekend with another championship ring

After winning Rachael Ray's 2023 Super Bowl Recipe Playoff, the New England Patriots defensive lineman has defeated the Jets and Lions on the field and in the kitchen.

Feb 13, 2023 at 01:31 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Lawrence Guy.PDC
Eric J. Adler

The Patriots didn't participate in the Super Bowl, but Lawrence Guy still earned another championship ring over the weekend.

The New England defensive lineman and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee participated in celebrity chef Rachael Ray's 2023 Super Bowl Recipe Playoff on Friday, beating out the rest of the competition with his game day snack submission.

"I know how to win," Guy said in the beginning of the episode. "So when I go into this kitchen, I'm going to make sure I put another ring on my finger."

Guy and his older brothers learned to cook at an early age, and as relayed on Rachael Ray, he started to take it seriously during one of his NFL offseasons.

Once he got into barbecue, he never looked back, and he brought those skills to the competition.

"I'm making backyard nachos," Guy said of his recipe. "I call the backyard because you can throw anything in them and they're going to be delicious. I got two types of cheeses, chorizo, Kobe beef, a little bit of guacamole, and not sour cream, but Greek yogurt – a little bit of a twist in there. I'm taking this one home today. Y'all don't stand a chance against my cooking skills."

Guy had to go up against New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams' lava dip, and a plate of eggs, pancakes, and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches made by Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams.

On the field this season, Guy and the Patriots had defeated both the Lions and Jets.

In the MetLife Stadium kitchen, it was much of the same for the 16th annual cooking competition.

Check out the full video here.

