Lawrence Guy ends Super Bowl weekend with another championship ring

"I'm making backyard nachos," Guy said of his recipe. "I call the backyard because you can throw anything in them and they're going to be delicious. I got two types of cheeses, chorizo, Kobe beef, a little bit of guacamole, and not sour cream, but Greek yogurt – a little bit of a twist in there. I'm taking this one home today. Y'all don't stand a chance against my cooking skills."

Guy had to go up against New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams' lava dip, and a plate of eggs, pancakes, and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches made by Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams.

On the field this season, Guy and the Patriots had defeated both the Lions and Jets.

In the MetLife Stadium kitchen, it was much of the same for the 16th annual cooking competition.