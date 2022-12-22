Why Patriots' Lawrence Guy deserves NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

"It's for discipline," Mischael shared of the program. "There's a sense of belonging. It's like a brotherhood and I've built friendships. I'm very self conscious about where I came from, but I'm also a perfectionist. I'm always trying to learn how to throw that perfect jab. But pain builds resilience, and that's what helps us build momentum. That's why I'm so passionate about boxing. God throws things at you throughout life because he wants you to help others. If that's what I had to go through to help somebody else then that's a good price to pay."

Mischael is one of many success stories within the boxing program.

Through his own determination, he redirected his life and achieved his goal of attending college. He's now a fixture in Deke's program and is looking to pay it forward. That night shopping with Lawrence and Andrea Guy, all of his hard work was celebrated.

"It's perfect," Mischael said. "We're always training, so I feel like this is repayment for our hard work. This is people recognizing our effort to be resilient, show up every day, and do what we're supposed to do."