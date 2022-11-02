How complete stranger inspired Lawrence and Andrea Guy's annual baby shower for single moms

"Motherhood is a big job. It's a big responsibility," Andrea said during the event. "I have my husband, my family, and I'm always surrounded by such a supportive tribe of women. It made me think of all the mothers that are going through labor by themselves, having their children alone with no support system. Single mothers are probably the most powerful women to me because they're bringing a life into this world by themselves. It means a lot. Having all these volunteers is so special. I hope these women see this beautiful shower, forget all their problems, and feel that they're secure with the items they have for their children."