Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Wed Oct 26 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: A Three-Step Plan to Get the Patriots Back on Track

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

After Further Review: How do the Patriots Get Their QB Situation Back on Track, Fix Issues vs. Mobile QBs

What Patriots must correct before facing Jets

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Disappointing Loss to the Bears

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bears on Monday Night Football

Game Notes: Patriots defense registers four sacks for third time in 2022 and for second straight week

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/24

Justin Fields' tipped pass ends up in Myles Bryant's clutches for Patriots INT

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

Patriots host Halloween costume party for pediatric cancer patients

More than 30 children battling cancer from Boston Children’s Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, and Mass General Hospital attended the carnival-themed costume party.

Oct 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Jonathan Jones.PDC
Eric J. Adler

There was a circus of costumes at the New England Patriots Foundation's annual Halloween party, with penguins, princesses, and more joining Patriots players and cheerleaders for a carnival-themed celebration on Tuesday.

The children had a chance to dress up as anything they wanted to be for a day, and best of all, there was no mention of pediatric cancer.

"You can just see a sense of relief on some of the parents' faces," said Patriots captain Matthew Slater, in a full clown costume. "Halloween is about fun, candy, and just being with friends. Certainly, this is an opportunity for them to do that."

More than 30 children battling cancer from Boston Children's Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Hasbro Children's Hospital and Mass General Hospital were invited to the event with their families.

They decorated pumpkins and cookies, played carnival games, and did other Halloween-themed activities as a balloon artist made them magic wands, swords, and even footballs to run around with.

Players, who completely bought into the theme, had just as much fun.

In addition to Slater's clown costume, rookie Cole Strange was dressed up as the circus ringmaster, Brendan Schooler as Evil Knievel, and Kody Russey as the World's Strongest Man.

Jonathan Jones (lion), Marcus Cannon (tiger), and Scotty Washington (giraffe) rounded out the exotic animals, and Nelson Agholor didn't break character once as a mime.

"I have not heard him speak," Slater confirmed, referring to Agholor. "He's doing a good job. It's so great that the guys came out here to support."

Jones enjoyed a balloon-sword fencing match with a small firefighter, two little girls dressed as cheerleaders showed off their stunts in front of the actual team cheerleaders, and Superman (Pat Patriot) made sure to give everyone a high five.

"I've always loved this event," Slater said. "Just to be able to come out with the kids, they're obviously going through some challenges, them and their families. It just allows them to be kids. To see the childlike joy that's here in this room, it's really more of a blessing to me than it is to them."

Check out photos from the event in the gallery below.

Photos: Patriots players dress up for Children's Halloween Party

To conclude the Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer initiative, the Patriots hosted pediatric cancer patients and their families at the stadium for a Halloween party on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. The theme of this year's party was carnival.

Jonathan Jones
1 / 45

Jonathan Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor
2 / 45

Nelson Agholor

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cole Strange, Scotty Washington, Kody Russey, Nelson Agholor, Matthew Slater, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Cannon, Brenden Schooler
3 / 45

Cole Strange, Scotty Washington, Kody Russey, Nelson Agholor, Matthew Slater, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Cannon, Brenden Schooler

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cole Strange, Kody Russey
4 / 45

Cole Strange, Kody Russey

Photo by Eric J. Adler
102522-ChildrensHolloweenParty_Adler113-watermarked
5 / 45
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor
6 / 45

Nelson Agholor

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater
7 / 45

Matthew Slater

Photo by Eric J. Adler
102522-ChildrensHolloweenParty_Adler432-watermarked
8 / 45
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Scotty Washington
9 / 45

Scotty Washington

Photo by Eric J. Adler
102522-ChildrensHolloweenParty_Adler027-watermarked
10 / 45
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones
11 / 45

Jonathan Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
102522-ChildrensHolloweenParty_Adler130-watermarked
12 / 45
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cole Strange
13 / 45

Cole Strange

Photo by Eric J. Adler
102522-ChildrensHolloweenParty_Adler083-watermarked
14 / 45
Photo by Eric J. Adler
102522-ChildrensHolloweenParty_Adler270-watermarked
15 / 45
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brenden Schooler
16 / 45

Brenden Schooler

Photo by Eric J. Adler
102522-ChildrensHolloweenParty_Adler336-watermarked
17 / 45
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Scotty Washington
18 / 45

Scotty Washington

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor
19 / 45

Nelson Agholor

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Marcus Cannon
20 / 45

Marcus Cannon

Photo by Eric J. Adler
102522-ChildrensHolloweenParty_Adler008-watermarked
21 / 45
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones
22 / 45

Jonathan Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater and Brenden Schooler
23 / 45

Matthew Slater and Brenden Schooler

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cole Strange
24 / 45

Cole Strange

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor
25 / 45

Nelson Agholor

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cole Strange, Scotty Washington, Kody Russey, Nelson Agholor, Matthew Slater, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Cannon, Brenden Schooler
26 / 45

Cole Strange, Scotty Washington, Kody Russey, Nelson Agholor, Matthew Slater, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Cannon, Brenden Schooler

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brenden Schooler
27 / 45

Brenden Schooler

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor
28 / 45

Nelson Agholor

Photo by Eric J. Adler
102522-ChildrensHolloweenParty_Adler061-watermarked
29 / 45
Photo by Eric J. Adler
102522-ChildrensHolloweenParty_Adler117-watermarked
30 / 45
Photo by Eric J. Adler
102522-ChildrensHolloweenParty_Adler505-watermarked
31 / 45
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones
32 / 45

Jonathan Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cole Strange, Kody Russey
33 / 45

Cole Strange, Kody Russey

Photo by Eric J. Adler
102522-ChildrensHolloweenParty_Adler444-watermarked
34 / 45
Photo by Eric J. Adler
102522-ChildrensHolloweenParty_Adler025-watermarked
35 / 45
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor
36 / 45

Nelson Agholor

Photo by Eric J. Adler
102522-ChildrensHolloweenParty_Adler091-watermarked
37 / 45
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones
38 / 45

Jonathan Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
102522-ChildrensHolloweenParty_Adler246-watermarked
39 / 45
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brenden Schooler
40 / 45

Brenden Schooler

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kody Russey, Cole Strange
41 / 45

Kody Russey, Cole Strange

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones
42 / 45

Jonathan Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor
43 / 45

Nelson Agholor

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones
44 / 45

Jonathan Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cole Strange, Scotty Washington, Kody Russey, Nelson Agholor, Matthew Slater, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Cannon, Brenden Schooler
45 / 45

Cole Strange, Scotty Washington, Kody Russey, Nelson Agholor, Matthew Slater, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Cannon, Brenden Schooler

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Inside the Design: Nike shares inspiration for 2022 Patriots Air Force 1

The newest edition of the Patriots Air Force 1 Flyknit was released on Monday, making for the eighth collaboration with Nike on the signature sneaker.

news

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s annual block party returns to Mattapan Teen Center

'Everybody is looking forward to this event now. This started off as a thought to help shine a light on the Mattapan Teen Center and what those kids do, and it became a platform for them.'

news

Patriots roll strikes for sickle cell with McCourty Twins at 'McCourty Bowl'

Devin and Jason McCourty hosted the McCourty Bowl on Monday to raise funds for pediatric care and programs that support children and adults with sickle cell disease at Boston Medical Center and the Next Step Foundation.

news

Why Patriots' Devin McCourty believes Robert Kraft is 'ambassador for change'

The Patriots chairman and CEO gave a record-breaking donation to Massachusetts General Hospital to help close the healthcare equity gap -- a cause dear to the New England safety's heart.

news

Patriots hand out hope, amplify World Homeless Day at Pine Street Inn

Players Ja'Whaun Bentley, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Myles Bryant visited the Boston shelter to give out bags of essentials and special coats that turn into sleeping bags. For Bentley, it was personal.

news

Patriots visit LIVESTRONG program at Foxboro YMCA for pickleball

In honor of the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign, members of the New England Patriots visited adults impacted by cancer at the Hockomock Area YMCA's LIVESTRONG program.

news

Patriots Players and Staff Pay Homage to their Heritage through league wide initiative

Patriots players give insight on their cultural heritage in support of the league wide initiative to help grow the NFL international fanbase.

news

Throwback takeover ensues before Patriots revert back to red jerseys vs. Lions

The red throwback jerseys are making their long-awaited comeback against Detroit, so the entire brand has gone vintage ahead of Week 5.

news

Patriots players give special shoutouts on World Teachers' Day

New England Patriots players gave a special thanks to the influential educators who shaped their lives in honor of World Teachers' Day.

news

Patriots, Robert Kraft celebrate 16 cancer survivors with 2022 Day of Pampering

"We all have different cancers. We all have different journeys, but we all have that same fight. I hadn't anticipated that feeling -- I guess camaraderie is a word -- but it just feels stronger than that."

news

Patriots Foundation, CVS Health host Female-Led Nonprofit Summit at Gillette Stadium

With cornerstone partner CVS Health, the New England Patriots Foundation on Friday hosted their first Female-Led Nonprofit Summit at Gillette Stadium.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots host Halloween costume party for pediatric cancer patients

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: A Three-Step Plan to Get the Patriots Back on Track

After Further Review: How do the Patriots Get Their QB Situation Back on Track, Fix Issues vs. Mobile QBs

What Patriots must correct before facing Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/25: "We need to do a better job in every area"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Press Pass: Pats struggle against Chicago

Patriots players Devin McCourty, Bailey Zappe, Matthew Judon and more addresses the media on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Mac Jones 10/24: "I need to be able to play better"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following their game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Matthew Judon 10/24: "We had no answers for him [Justin Fields]"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following their game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Bill Belichick 10/24: "We were outcoached and outplayed"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following their game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Devin McCourty 10/24: "It was a poor showing across the board"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his postgame press conference following their game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 24, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising