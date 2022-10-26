Patriots host Halloween costume party for pediatric cancer patients

Jones enjoyed a balloon-sword fencing match with a small firefighter, two little girls dressed as cheerleaders showed off their stunts in front of the actual team cheerleaders, and Superman (Pat Patriot) made sure to give everyone a high five.

"I've always loved this event," Slater said. "Just to be able to come out with the kids, they're obviously going through some challenges, them and their families. It just allows them to be kids. To see the childlike joy that's here in this room, it's really more of a blessing to me than it is to them."