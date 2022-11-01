Patriots players get in Halloween spirit with group family costumes

There might not have been any Sunday scaries with the Patriots defeating the New York Jets this week, but New England's victory Monday was spooky enough.

With players having the day off Tuesday, a handful took full advantage of the ability to stay out late trick-or-treating.

Hunter Henry, who became a new dad recently, went all out with his wife Parker and son Ace. Dressing the toddler up as a bumble bee, the Hunter and Parker went as his keepers.

Mack Wilson Sr. and Adrian Phillips went the same route, embracing a theme with their entire families. While the Wilsons sported Sesame Street costumes, the Phillips family went as the Incredibles -- even putting their dog in full costume.