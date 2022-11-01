Official website of the New England Patriots

Vinnie Sunseri on the running backs making an impact 11/1: "Everyone in that room kind of collaborates"

Ross Douglas 11/1: "We just go to embrace what we have and make every day that we live on this earth count"

Brian Belichick on making improvements 11/1: "Obviously for us, we need to come downhill and be physical"

Nick Caley 11/1: "It's just we have to do a better job across the board, all of us"

DeMarcus Covington on coming to work with the Patriots 11/1: "It's a blessing being in the right time and the right place"

Troy Brown on Belichick's success 11/1 : "I think Bill's done a great job of adapting"

Matt Patricia 11/1: "We are always trying to get better"

Jerod Mayo 11/1: "We try to cultivate an atmosphere of learning"

Mike Pellegrino 11/1: "This is a good group to go against"

Joe Judge 11/1: "We put ourselves in positions to be successful"

Cameron Achord 11/1: "They were prepared, they executed well"

Steve Belichick on pressuring QB's 11/1: "That pressure up front is always a great thing"

Jabrill Peppers 10/31: "I just try to make the plays that came to me"

James Ferentz 10/31: "At the end of the day it comes down to fundamental play"

Matthew Slater 10/31: "I hope we all appreciate what we have in Coach Belichick"

Patriots players get in Halloween spirit with group family costumes

New England Patriots players and their families embraced the holiday spirit on Halloween this year.

Nov 01, 2022 at 01:18 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Adrian Phillips PDC

There might not have been any Sunday scaries with the Patriots defeating the New York Jets this week, but New England's victory Monday was spooky enough.

With players having the day off Tuesday, a handful took full advantage of the ability to stay out late trick-or-treating.

Hunter Henry, who became a new dad recently, went all out with his wife Parker and son Ace. Dressing the toddler up as a bumble bee, the Hunter and Parker went as his keepers.

Mack Wilson Sr. and Adrian Phillips went the same route, embracing a theme with their entire families. While the Wilsons sported Sesame Street costumes, the Phillips family went as the Incredibles -- even putting their dog in full costume.

Check out all the photos below:

Hunter Henry.PDC
Adrian Phillips.PDC
Davon Godchaux
Mack Wilson

