Lawrence Guy shares how education 'changed his perspective' at annual backpack giveaway

After learning he was dyslexic, the biggest initial hurdle Lawrence had to jump was getting over the stigma of needing help in the first place. As a four-star recruit, he knew he was destined for the league, and didn't see the impact the classroom could have on his on-field performance.

"I didn't value education as much as I do now," Lawrence said. "You just do as much as you need to do to get by, but once you understand what it does for you to help you build as a person, I dove into it. But it took those teachers, it took those peers to help me push. It changed my perspective in school, my perspective on life, and it helped me continue to grow. I can tell you right now, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my education. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for those tutors I decided to take in college."