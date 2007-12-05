Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Apr 25 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

DeVante Parker cites fans, offensive system as part of Patriots appeal

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

How Patriots offseason workouts are structured

A chance to Groh: Player personnel director talks draft, teambuilding

Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Who's up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame?

Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

Lawyer for alleged gunman in Taylor case wants plea deal

An attorney for the 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting Sean Taylor said Wednesday he would attempt to reach a plea deal with prosecutors in the Washington Redskins safety's death.

Dec 05, 2007 at 03:30 PM

MIAMI -- An attorney for the 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting Sean Taylor said Wednesday he would attempt to reach a plea deal with prosecutors in the Washington Redskins safety's death.

Sawyer Smith, who along with his father Wilbur is representing Eric Rivera, said while his client was admitting no wrongdoing yet, he was anxious to discuss the possibility of reaching an agreement with prosecutors.

"When the State Attorney's Office is ready, we would like to sit down and begin discussion with them so we can move towards a resolution in the case that has the best interest of all parties in mind," Smith said. "We want to minimize the impact of case resolution on the Taylor family and find a result that's in the best interest of justice."

Circuit Judge John Thornton Jr. denied Rivera bail on Wednesday in his brief appearance via videoconference in a Miami-Dade County courtroom. His three co-defendants were denied bail a day earlier.

All four -- Rivera; Charles Wardlow, 18; Jason Mitchell, 19; and Venjah Hunte, 20 -- have been charged with first-degree felony murder and armed burglary.

The 24-year-old Taylor died on Nov. 27, a day after he was shot in the bedroom of his home. Police have said he was a victim of a botched burglary.

Smith said he was happy Rivera had been moved to Miami and had his first appearance in court. He said he was anxious to begin talking with prosecutors but that he understood it would likely be some time before they are ready.

"When they're ready and in a position to discuss this case with us we're looking forward to that day," Smith said.

Meanwhile, Wardlow's attorney, David Brener, distanced his client's actions from those of Rivera and said Wednesday he expected to go to trial.

"I believe that the acts of Mr. Rivera, who was the shooter of this case, constitute an independent act," Brener said. "My client never contemplated that Mr. Rivera was going to arm himself or use lethal force against Mr. Taylor."

Smith said the defense attorneys in the case have a history of working together, but he said he understood the grand jury's identification of his client as the alleged gunman puts him in a unique position.

"The other boys may be in a position to separate themselves somewhat from our client," he said. "However, under the felony murder rule, if it can be shown that they're involved in it, if they're involved in the burglary, then it's not a defense that they were not the one that pulled the trigger."

The next legal steps for the suspects are their arraignments later this month.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

5 Burning Patriots draft questions

With under a week to go before the NFL Draft, here are the biggest questions facing the Patriots.

news

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Todo lo que debes saber de los Patriots y el NFL Draft 2022

Veamos las necesidades actuales  y las alternativas que ofrece este draft.

news

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Burning Patriots draft questions

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Legendary Patriots running back among Reese's Senior Bowl Hall of Fame inductees

DeVante Parker cites fans, offensive system as part of Patriots appeal

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Draft Throwback: Devin McCourty

Celebrating Devin McCourty's draft anniversary by throwing it back to the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, when the New England Patriots selected the Rutgers safety with the 27th overall pick.

DeVante Parker on joining the Patriots 4/21: "It's just something I want to be a part of"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Patriots by the numbers: NFL Draft edition

A look at some facts and figures from Patriots draft history as New England prepares for the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Logan Mankins

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Logan Mankins (2005 - 2013) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Mike Vrabel

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Mike Vrabel (2001 - 2008) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Vince Wilfork

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Vince Wilfork (2004 - 2014) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising