Lazar's Final Roster Projection: Tough Decisions Loom for Patriots on Cutdown Day

Cornerback (5): Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant

IR: Isaiah Bolden, Cuts (4): Shaun Wade, Ameer Speed, Quandre Mosely, Rodney Randle

Wade gave it a good run in his second camp in New England, and Bolden might've made it if it wasn't for the awful injury. But, ultimately, the Patriots stick with the status quo at corner. Although his deficiencies in man coverage drive us all crazy sometimes, there are zero indications that Bryant's spot is at risk. Plus, Bryant should be in a role better suited to his instincts and versatility as a utility man in the secondary who isn't asked to stick with wideouts who simply are better athletes than him in man coverage. The Patriots have better man coverage defenders to handle those responsibilities now, freeing up Bryant, who had a great summer, to roam around in zone/help roles. Lastly, if Jack Jones isn't available due to legal reasons, Wade gets his spot. Wade was one of my final cuts.

Safety (4): Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, Jalen Mills

Cuts (2): Joshuah Bledsoe, Brad Hawkins

Bledsoe's body type fits the mold for a Pats box safety, and he has contributed in the kicking game, but the Patriots have too many similar skill sets in the room to carry a fourth hybrid safety behind Dugger, Phillips, and Peppers. Unless they lose multiple layers due to injury, Bledsoe is a healthy scratch every week, and he hasn't gotten much better over the years. Mills will make this defense better now that he's playing in the middle of the field, with the ability to cover tight ends and make instinctual plays on the ball. Still, finding ways to fill Devin McCourty's shoes is a potential Achilles heel on defense. I haven't loved what I've seen from Phillips or Peppers playing centerfield, and Dugger's playmaking instincts are too good to play him 15-plus yards off the ball on every snap. It's a legitimate concern for this secondary, who really misses McCourty and might need to change their coverage tendencies to make up for losing DMac. We could be looking at more two-high safety shells and Fangio-style disguising (hiding coverage shell for as long as possible) to make quarterbacks indecisive. I would also expect Bryant to factor into this rotation as well. He might be the best free safety they have.

Specialists (3): Chad Ryland, Bryce Baringer, Joe Cardona

Cut/trade: Nick Folk, Cut: Corliss Waitman

Folk did absolutely nothing to lose his job to Ryland. But the Patriots don't cut healthy fourth-round picks, and we are splitting hairs between the two kickers, so the edge will always go to the younger player. Ryland's range on field goals and kickoffs is better than Folk's, while his accuracy inside 50 yards is good enough. Given the state of kicking around the NFL, there's no doubt the Patriots will shop Folk in a trade. It'll come down to where they see the value between either getting something for Folk via trade or attempting to retain him on the practice squad as insurance in case Ryland regresses. Ultimately, they'd probably rather keep Folk around, but expecting him to pass up opportunities elsewhere is not fair. As for the punter battle, it is not as close. Baringer had a rough stretch in practice, but the shanks disappeared in the preseason games, and the rookie has a ridiculous leg. Waitman will be back on the practice squad so that they can keep a left-footed punter around. Yes, scout-team punters are a thing, too.

Coverage Aces (2): Matthew Slater, Brenden Schooler

PUP: Cody Davis

Whether it's wishful thinking or not, the Patriots releasing DaMarcus Mitchell and Jourdan Heileg earlier in camp gives off the vibe that head coach Bill Belichick recognizes that there are fewer and fewer snaps in the kicking game, meaning the Pats don't need to carry as many coverage aces. Plus, Davis will be back mid-season to provide reinforcements, linebacker Chris Board is essentially another ace, and guys like Munson and Webb can be stashed on the practice squad.

Last Three On: J.J. Taylor, Ronnie Perkins, Anthony Firkser