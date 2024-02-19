Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Quarterback Rankings

Here, Oregon runs a scissors concept on the three-receiver side, where a post from No. 2 intersects with a corner route from the No. 3 receiver. The passing window is there between the middle hook and the backside short zone defender. However, leading the receiver across the field will throw right into the backside hook. Nix does well to throw this ball at the receiver's back hip to turn him away from the oncoming defender to avoid an interception. That's an NFL-sized passing window and really thoughtful ball placement while accounting for the backside defender.

Tier 5 - Fringe Starter, High-End Backup (Round Projection: 3-4)

7. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina - Rattler has enough arm talent to talk yourself into adding him to your quarterback room as a mid-round pick. He also showed improved timing as a passer at the Senior Bowl. However, he's undersized (6-1, 218), and his accuracy/timing was inconsistent throughout his college film. Again, there are enough flashes, and once upon a time, Rattler was viewed as the next big thing in college. But he's never put the whole package together — a Sam Howell type.

Tier 6 - Developmental Backups (Round Projection: Day Three)

8. Michael Pratt, Tulane - Pratt has the tools to operate as a traditional pocket quarterback with good touch, accuracy, and decent size (6-2, 216). He doesn't have the biggest arm, the game was moving a bit fast for him in Mobile, and he was a tick slow at times through his reads in his Tulane film, and he's rigid in the pocket, which prevents him from generating velocity. Pratt will be a solid backup in the league who could be a low-end starter for a team buying time until they find the guy (pro comparison: Jake Browning).

9. Joe Milton, Tennessee - I'm willing to have some fun with Milton as a developmental prospect because his arm talent, size, and mobility are starting-caliber traits. Bazooka Joe can throw the ball a mile and drive it into tight windows, but his decision-making and erratic accuracy make him a day-three prospect: Big, mobile, strong arm. Where is it going, and is it going to the right team? Who knows (pro comparison: discount Anthony Richardson).