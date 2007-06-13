Leftwich has 'no problems' with Culpepper talk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 13, 2007) -- The Jaguars apparently wouldn't mind seeing Daunte Culpepper join them this season, even though they already have two capable quarterbacks in Byron Leftwich and David Garrard.

Leftwich and Garrard said the Jaguars have told them they have interest in acquiring Culpepper -- that is, assuming the disgruntled Miami quarterback gets the release he's seeking from the Dolphins, who are trying instead to trade him.

"Any time you have a quarterback the caliber of Daunte Culpepper, any time you can add a guy to your roster of that caliber, as an organization it's smart to look into that," Leftwich said. "Especially with me having one year left on my contract, that's not a bad business move if you were to look at it from that point. I have no problems with it, no problems whatsoever."

Culpepper, acquired by Miami before the 2006 season, had his best NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and coach Mike Tice -- now an assistant head coach in Jacksonville under Jack Del Rio.

"When there's a story to talk about we'll talk, but there's really nothing," Del Rio said. "We continually look for opportunities to strengthen our roster and investigate things all the time. Many don't pan out. ... I wouldn't make any more of it than that."

Culpepper, who serves as his own agent, obtained permission from the Dolphins last week to talk to other teams.

Miami began trying to trade Culpepper -- still rehabbing from a serious knee injury in 2005 -- last week after trading for Trent Green with the Kansas City Chiefs.

