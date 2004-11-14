Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 15 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 17 - 01:55 PM

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/15: One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Dallas Cowboys preview, Gunner Olszewski One-on-One

The Journey: Jonathan Jones

Do Your Life: Gunner Olszewski in Texas

Notebook: Bourne's practice execution turning into game reality

Robert Kraft surprises undefeated URI football team with a lift to game against Towson

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Cowboys

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

Belestrator: Preparing for the Cowboys high powered offense

How to Watch/Listen: Cowboys at Patriots

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

5 Burning questions facing Patriots after five games

What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

Prescott, Cowboys offense a tough task for Patriots

Ball-hawking Cowboys defense presents big test for Pats O

Hightower shows spark in Houston

Mac Jones 10/13: "The fun part is the winning part"

Bill Belichick on Dallas Defense 10/13: "They can rush, they can cover, and they can play the run"

Press Pass: The challenges of facing the Cowboys

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

Leftwich unlikely to return against Titans

Nov 14, 2004 at 04:00 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Jacksonville Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio expects to be without quarterback Byron Leftwich one more game.

Leftwich returned to Birmingham, Ala., on Monday to be re-evaluated by renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews in hopes of playing Sunday against Tennessee.

He's trying like crazy to get cleared for the game,'' Del Rio said Monday.I still believe it's most likely that he'll be back next week (at Minnesota), but he's trying like crazy to get back for this week. We'll see how it goes.''

Del Rio said he will know more Wednesday about Leftwich's availability.

Leftwich sprained a ligament in his left knee Oct. 31 against Houston and sat out Sunday's 23-17 overtime victory against Detroit, leaving David Garrard to make his second career start.

Leftwich says he has always been a quick healer and points to his college days at Marshall, when he missed just one game after breaking his left leg against Akron. He also played through several minor injuries this season, including a bruised shoulder and sprained ankle against Kansas City last month.

But this is much more serious. Leftwich spent last week wearing a knee brace and getting around on crutches, while doctors told him to stay off his feet as much as possible. By the end of the week he had show signs of improvement, though, including needing only one crutch instead of two.

It's pretty simple: when he's able to come back, then we'll have him back,'' Del Rio said.He was anguishing over spending time on the sideline. He is a true warrior; this guys wants to play.

``What we've got to guard against is him coming back before he should be back. That's the biggest thing we've got to work to help him understand. He's got to have clearance before he comes back, and he's not been given that clearance yet.''

If Leftwich doesn't play, Garrard will make his second consecutive start.

In the starting lineup for the first time in nearly two years, Garrard threw two touchdown passes and had 42 yards rushing against the Lions. He also had a key downfield block on Jacksonville's first play that helped spring Fred Taylor for a 42-yard gain and set up a touchdown.

Garrard completed 19 of 36 passes for 198 yards and ended the game with a 36-yard TD strike to Jimmy Smith in overtime. He was sacked three times, but didn't have a turnover.

I give him an A,'' Del Rio said.It's a bottom-line business. David found a way to get a win. He did a nice job for us.''

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kraft Sports + Entertainment Announces Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program

Kraft Sports + Entertainment (KSE) announced today the launch of the Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program. The goal of this program is to provide opportunity and access to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) candidates connected to the New England community who are eager to gain professional experience in the sports and entertainment industry.
news

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.
news

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Notebook: Bourne's practice execution turning into game reality

The upbeat Patriots receiver's contagious positivity is helping Kendrick Bourne make an impact on and off the field.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Kraft Sports + Entertainment Announces Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

Notebook: Bourne's practice execution turning into game reality

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/15

Robert Kraft surprises undefeated URI football team with a lift to game against Towson

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Dallas Cowboys preview, Gunner Olszewski One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the keys to the Patriots win against the Texans and preview the upcoming matchup against the Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Gunner Olszewski.

Patriots This Week: Switching focus to the Dallas Cowboys

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 5 victory against the Houston Texans and preview their upcoming matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Patriots All Access: Cowboys Preview, Matthew Judon 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Coach Belichick highlights key plays from the Patriots come-from-behind victory over the Texans. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Matthew Judon and the Patriots Foundation surprises ten cancer survivors with a day of pampering at Gillette Stadium. All that and more.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 10/15: "I'm planting the seed of success and watering it every day"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 10/15: "We've been growing as a team very well"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Jahlani Tavai 10/15: "This was the place to call home next"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising