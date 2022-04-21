Legendary Patriots running back among Reese's Senior Bowl Hall of Fame inductees

Every year, elite NFL draft prospects are invited to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl -- a showcase game at the end of the college football season.
Kevin Faulk was among them in 1999, emerging as a standout at Louisiana State University and then going on to a phenomenal professional career with the New England Patriots.
More was added to his legacy Thursday with the announcement that the running back will be inducted to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame with the Class of 2022.
"My Senior Bowl experience had two different aspects of it. The opportunity to meet and play with guys from other conferences, who eventually become your best friends -- that was a big part of my experience. Secondly, the opportunity of getting coached by an NFL coaching staff was key for me. I have nothing but great memories of my time at the Senior Bowl."
The news comes a few months after word got out that Faulk was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame. He was enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2016.
As part of the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame festivities, taking place in Mobile, Alabama, Faulk also will participate in the Senior Bowl Charities Celebrity Golf Tournament on Sunday, June 26. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Mobile Baldwin Athletic Partnership, a program that provides needed athletic resources to underfunded public schools in Alabama.
Also being honored are Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Von Miller, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, former Los Angeles Charges quarterback Phillip Rivers, and former San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker Patrick Wilils.
"We are excited to announce another great group of Senior Bowl legends into our game's Hall of Fame," Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, said in a statement.
"All five of these men were incredible players, winners, and community leaders in their respective NFL cities. They have done it all on the field, from Pro Bowls to Super Bowls. We are honored to bring this distinguished group back to Mobile to celebrate, the city where their NFL journeys first started."