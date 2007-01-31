Lions add Gash to coaching staff

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (Jan. 31, 2007) -- The Detroit Lions hired Sam Gash as an assistant special teams coach.
Gash was an assistant running backs and assistant special teams coach for the New York Jets the past two seasons. The former NFL fullback played for New England, Buffalo and Baltimore from 1992-2003, and was in the Pro Bowl twice.
Detroit previously hired Joe Barry to be its defensive coordinator and former Jim Colletto to coach the offensive line, replacing fired assistants Donnie Henderson and Larry Beightol.