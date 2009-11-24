Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Sep 10 | 07:22 PM - 09:30 PM

Mac Jones pinpoints Kendrick Bourne for 19-yard TD connection

Mac Jones is masterfully accurate on 9-yard TD pass to Henry

JuJu Smith-Schuster gets incredibly open for 15-yard catch and run

Demario Douglas' second NFL catch goes for 23-yard gain

Ty Montgomery rips off a 43-yard kickoff return

Matt Judon comes untouched off the edge for red zone sack of Hurts

Ezekiel Elliott's first carry as a Patriot goes for 11 yards

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Thank you, Tom Brady

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jack Jones, Five Others Questionable for Opener vs. Eagles 

Pregame Primer: Everything you should know before Eagles-Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Pass Rush

10 to Watch: Patriots face stiff opening test vs. Eagles

Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

Patriots set 2023 captains

New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

Unfiltered Roundtable: Pats kick off '23 vs. Eagles

Week 1 Injury Report: Eagles at Patriots

Patriots Players Preview First Game of 2023 NFL Season | Press Pass

Lions could be without QB Stafford, WR Johnson on Thanksgiving

Matthew Stafford and Calvin Johnson played the game that Detroit Lions fans had waited all season to see.

Nov 24, 2009 at 12:00 AM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Matthew Stafford and Calvin Johnson played the game that Detroit Lions fans had waited all season to see.

Stafford set an NFL rookie passing record with 422 yards in Sunday's 38-37 victory over the Cleveland Browns and became the youngest player to throw five touchdown passes in a game. Johnson had seven catches for a career-best 161 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown.

Trouble is, a national television audience might not have a chance to see either player Thursday.

Stafford and Johnson were both injured on a chaotic play as time expired in Sunday's game, and Lions coach Jim Schwartz didn't sound optimistic that either player would be available to face the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day.

Stafford suffered a dislocated left shoulder when he was hit as he threw a desperation pass into the end zone. The pass was intercepted, but Cleveland was called for pass interference. After a timeout, Stafford returned to the game to throw his fifth touchdown pass, but that didn't do anything to heal the injury.

"He's extremely sore today," Schwartz said of Stafford. "Most of the tests have come back, and there doesn't appear to be any long-term structural damage, but there's a lot of pain. If that continues, he'd be unlikely to play on Thursday, but we're not closing the door on anything yet."

Schwartz said that 11-year NFL veteran Daunte Culpepper, who was on the field for the final snap before the Browns called timeout, would start against the Packers if Stafford couldn't play.

"If we were playing on Sunday, there would be more of a chance for Matt, but we've got to move extremely fast this week," Schwartz said. "Today's like a Thursday for us."

Stafford wasn't available at practice, but he said on his weekly appearance on Mitch Albom's Detroit-based radio show that he didn't know if he'd be able to play.

"I'm in a pretty good amount of pain, but we'll have to see how it is later in the week," Stafford told Albom.
Johnson was hurt on the same play and wasn't on the field for Stafford's game-winning touchdown pass to rookie tight end Brandon Pettigrew. Johnson was listed on Monday's injury report as having not practiced because of hand and knee problems.

Schwartz was surprised Monday when told Browns coach Eric Mangini suggested that the Lions might have faked defensive injuries in order to slow down Cleveland's no-huddle offense.

"He's way out of bounds on that," Schwartz said. "That couldn't be further from the truth. Both teams were running no huddle, and the officials did a very good job of standing over the ball, so there was no need to do that."

And the coach was dismissive of Mangini's claims that pass interference shouldn't have been called at the end of the game.

"If they are saying that you can't have pass interference because the quarterback was out of the pocket, they don't know what they are talking about," Schwartz said. "It's clear. There were more flags thrown than officials, I think. They didn't only interfere with Bryant (Johnson), they were interfering with Calvin as well."

Lions linebackers Larry Foote and Julian Peterson both jokingly said that the short-handed Lions defense had too many real injuries to waste time faking more of them.

"We've been getting banged up all season -- it doesn't matter if teams play the no-huddle or not," Foote said. "I don't know what is going on -- maybe we need to drink different water. Coach Mangini just needs to stop making comments about our team."

Schwartz also said safety Ko Simpson was "highly unlikely" to play against the Packers and that the four-year pro could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
news

Inactive Analysis: Shorthanded Offensive Line, WR DeVante Parker Headline Patriots Inactives vs. Eagles

The Patriots offense will be down three projected starters against the Eagles on Sunday. 
news

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs Eagles

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 1 game on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
news

Game Preview: Eagles at Patriots

The New England Patriots open the 2023 season hosting the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Inactive Analysis: Shorthanded Offensive Line, WR DeVante Parker Headline Patriots Inactives vs. Eagles

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs Eagles

Game Preview: Eagles at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Eagles at Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

Watch as Tom Brady is honored during a halftime ceremony during New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Can't-Miss Play: Hunter Henry submits bid for one-handed catch of the year

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry submits his early bid for the one-handed catch of the year.

JuJu Smith-Schuster gets incredibly open for 15-yard catch and run

New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster gets incredibly open for a 15-yard catch and run.

Demario Douglas' second NFL catch goes for 23-yard gain

New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas' second NFL catch goes for a 23-yard gain.

Tom Brady discusses his career in New England

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady discusses his time as a New England Patriot and his retirement from the NFL during the Patriots Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mac Jones pinpoints Kendrick Bourne for 19-yard TD connection

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones pinpoints wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for a 19-yard touchdown connection.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

During the summer of 2000, Tom Brady kept a diary chronicling his rookie training camp as he got his first taste of a league he would eventually dominate.

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

With the arrival of Week 1, here are the biggest questions that need to be answered as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2023 season.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising