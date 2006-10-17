Official website of the New England Patriots

Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Sep 18 - 05:30 PM | Tue Sep 19 - 11:55 AM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 2

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 2

Bill Belichick 9/17: "Tough loss, but we have to learn from it"

Mac Jones 9/17: "It takes all eleven, it starts with me"

Matthew Judon 9/17: "You can't come out here and have slow starts" 

Deatrich Wise 9/17: "We just need to keep working, keep trusting the process"

Hunter Henry 9/17: "This wasn't our day"

David Andrews 9/17: "We all have to play better"

Photos: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 2

Rhamondre Stevenson's rushing TD makes it a one-score game in fourth quarter

Christian Gonzalez high-points Tagovailoa's deep ball for first INT of rookie CB's career

DeVante Parker's sideline move springs 12-yard catch and run

Mac Jones buys time with legs for 6-yard TD to Hunter Henry

Brenden Schooler blocks Dolphins field goal

Judon pins back ears for third down sack on Tagovailoa

Chad Ryland drills 49-yard FG in first NFL field goal

Jahlani Tavai leads host of Patriots defenders on run-stuffing TFL

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

One-on-one with Kendrick Bourne

Lions DT Rogers suspended for four games

Lions defensive tackle Shaun Rogers will be suspended for four games by the NFL for taking a banned, over-the-counter substance, an official within the league told The Associated Press. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the NFL is expected to announce the suspension Wednesday.

Oct 17, 2006 at 03:00 AM

DETROIT (Oct. 17, 2006) -- Lions defensive tackle Shaun Rogers will be suspended for four games by the NFL for taking a banned, over-the-counter substance, an official within the league told The Associated Press.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the NFL is expected to announce the suspension Wednesday.

An e-mail seeking comment was sent to Rogers on Tuesday night.

"We have no comment," Lions spokesman Bill Keenist said.

Losing Rogers, one of the top defensive tackles in the league, will be a blow for the Lions, who are coming off their first win of the season.

Detroit (1-5) plays Sunday on the road against the New York Jets.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Abbey Thistle, arguably the busiest Patriots employee on game day, showcases new video board on 'The Today Show'

'It's truly just conducting an orchestra.'
After Further Review: Breaking Down the Highs and Lows for QB Mac Jones, Patriots Offense vs. the Dolphins

The Patriots offense is still searching for big-play ability and consistency in the season's early stages while rookie Christian Gonzalez logs his first interception. 
Patriots Release Two Players

The Patriots announced today that they released QB Ian Book from the practice squad and QB Matt Corral from exempt/left squad.
Patriots vs Dolphins: Algunas enseñanzas

Algunos detalles por rescatar del partido de anoche.
Patriots ​defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Patriots ​special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu addresses the media on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
