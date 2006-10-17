Lions DT Rogers suspended for four games

DETROIT (Oct. 17, 2006) -- Lions defensive tackle Shaun Rogers will be suspended for four games by the NFL for taking a banned, over-the-counter substance, an official within the league told The Associated Press.
The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the NFL is expected to announce the suspension Wednesday.
An e-mail seeking comment was sent to Rogers on Tuesday night.
"We have no comment," Lions spokesman Bill Keenist said.
Losing Rogers, one of the top defensive tackles in the league, will be a blow for the Lions, who are coming off their first win of the season.
Detroit (1-5) plays Sunday on the road against the New York Jets.