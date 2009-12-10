Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jul 16 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jul 18 - 11:58 PM

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

New England Patriots Announce Joint Practice with Eagles

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: WRs, QBs, and more

Daktronics Delivers Massive South End Zone Upgrade for Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerback

Photos: 2021 Patriots in Full Uniforms

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

Report: N'Keal Harry's agent requests trade

NFL Notes: Six things to watch for Pats

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Gilmore solutions, QB breakdown and more

Photos: Meet the 2021 New England Patriots

NFL Notes: Gilmore tops Pats to-do list

Grateful Patriots fan from Mexico surprises Robert Kraft with ironwood Lombardi trophy

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How good can Pats offense be?

Half of Me: The Kyle Van Noy story

NFL Notes: Camp is when the competition starts

Patriots Bailey, Onwenu recognized by NFL.com

Julian Edelman expresses support for Raiders Carl Nassib 

5 key takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Lions QB Stafford will rest shoulder vs. Ravens; Culpepper to start

Dec 10, 2009 at 12:00 AM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions plan to rest rookie quarterback Matthew Stafford's banged-up, non-throwing shoulder for at least one game.

They don't expect to shut him down for the rest of the season.

Lions coach Jim Schwartz said Wednesday that Daunte Culpepper will start this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens and Stafford likely will be the No. 3 quarterback.

Stafford aggravated his left shoulder during last Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

"If he hadn't taken that hit in the fourth quarter of the Cincy game, we wouldn't be having this discussion," Schwartz said. "It was a very similar hit to the one that he took in the Cleveland game, and we want to avoid the situation where it becomes something chronic.

"Structurally, everything is still on course. It's sore, and we just wanted to avoid a continuing cycle of come back, get hit, come back, get hit. We'll give it time to rest and put it behind him."

Schwartz acknowledged there's a chance that Stafford will miss more than one game.

Stafford, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft, gained some fame after he hurt the shoulder Nov. 22 against the Cleveland Browns. He put himself back in the game after being injured and threw his fifth touchdown pass on an untimed play to win it.

Stafford was miked for sound during the game, and NFL Films president Steve Sabol called it "the most dramatic player wiring ever."

Stafford has thrown 13 TDs and 20 interceptions in 10 games this season.

Stafford missed two games with an injured right knee. Culpepper threw one TD pass and two interceptions in his two starts, both of which were losses.

Schwartz said the team didn't consider starting third-stringer Drew Stanton against the Ravens.

"Daunte is our backup quarterback," the coach said. "We've had no change in our depth chart. We have a lot of confidence in Daunte."

Schwartz, a first-year head coach, went against his previous policy of announcing only the required information about injured players.

"It is kind of against the grain from the way we've done things in the past, but there are some benefits to doing it this way also," he said.

Schwartz told Stafford and Culpepper about his plans and wanted both to avoid answering questions about the situation this week.

When Stafford made the start against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, Culpepper looked like he was upset because he expected to play.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Campo de entrenamiento de los Patriots: Equipos especiales

Veamos cómo llegan los miembros de esta fase del juego al "training camp" y sus posibilidades de permanecer en el equipo.
news

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the defensive line.
news

Robert Kraft surprises Boston Renegades with a trip on AirKraft to their third-straight national championship game

Boston Renegades owner Molly Goodwin and receiver Adrienne Smith thought they were on a video call for an interview. Instead, they got a surprise from Robert Kraft. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Robert Kraft surprises Boston Renegades with a trip on AirKraft to their third-straight national championship game

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

Another step closer to normal: Patriots joint practices resume

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Boston Renegades Receive Surprise Video Call from Robert Kraft

On July 24th, the Boston Renegades are headed to the WFAl National Championship in Canton, Ohio. This week, as they prepare to seek their sixth overall title for women's football in Boston, they received a surprise call from Robert Kraft.

Do Your Life: David Andrews

Tune in to the first episode of the series 'Do Your Life' which dives into David Andrews' life outside of football.

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Photo Day

Get an inside look as Patriots players pose for their 2021 season headshots.

All Access 6/25: Minicamp Recap, Offseason Roundtable

In this episode of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO we recap Patriots minicamp. Steve Burton is joined by Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo in a roundtable discussion about the Patriots QBs and New England's offseason. Jonathan Jones surprises his father with a special gift. Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with RB Damien Harris. Plus, highlights from Patriots photo day and more.

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Scott Zolak sits down with Damien Harris to discuss minicamp practice and how the Patriots running back plans to improve this season.

The Journey: Damien Harris

A look into how Patriots running back Damien Harris found his passion for the game of football from an early age.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising