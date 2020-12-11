Los Angeles Rams Postgame Quotes 12/10

RAMS HEAD COACH SEAN MCVAY

Postgame Press Conference

Thursday, December 10, 2020

(Opening statement)

"I'm proud of the team getting a big win tonight on a short week. We talked about it being a physical game. I thought our guys showed up. They were ready to go in all three phases. Really pleased with the defense, what a swing in the momentum after they were getting ready to go in and score, for (ILB) Kenny Young to get the pick on the screen and take it to the house. I thought (CB) Jalen Ramsey's effort on that play was outstanding. And then, really the offensive line, tight ends, receivers, everybody contributed and then (RB) Cam Akers had a big night. I think this was something that he was on track to be able to do. Really pleased to see that and come away with the win. We'll get a couple of days of rest and then we'll come back ready to roll for the Jets."

(On if the drive that was 9 minutes and 42 seconds that resulted in a touchdown and if it was a statement drive for the offense)

"I thought it was a great drive by those guys and I thought it was reflective of the type of game that we wanted to be able to make it. They did a great job of controlling the clock and ultimately, to be able to just do that and execute the way that the guys were. It was a real big-time deal. I thought that was one of the key points in the game for sure."

(On if he gets any satisfaction from beating Coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots)

"I think you kind of answered it the way you asked it. We have a lot of respect for them, but it's a totally different year. It doesn't have anything to do with what it occurred a couple of years ago. It's a big win for us to get our ninth win, get a couple days of rest, and then really see if we can finish up this last quarter of the season strong. I like the position that we're in but we have a long way to go."

(On his thoughts about his 4th consecutive season with a winning record)

"It's a credit to the players and the coaches. They're doing a great job but I'd be lying if I said that was the goal. There's a lot more that we want to try to accomplish and the only way that we do that is by having a great week of preparation. I do think it'll be good, and it comes at a good time for us to have a couple days of rest and then get ready to go attack our 10th win against the Jets, who I know have played really good football in terms of competing and being in games. I know that we won't take them lightly, that's for dang sure."

(On Ram's RB Cam Akers's performance today)

"I think it's really started with the way that he's been practicing. I keep mentioning (RB Coach) Thomas Brown's leadership. This guy is a special coach and he has really taken (RB) Cam (Akers) under his wing. I also think the leadership from (RB) Malcolm Brown in that room has been instrumental in watching this guy really assert himself as a big-time player for us. I think he gave us a spark in that San Fran game even though we didn't really pull it out. I thought that momentum carried on to last week, and ultimately, he did a great job for us on a short week. His shoulder was banged up too, it sure didn't feel like it. He's a creative runner, he can put his shoulder down, he can finish, he's got the explosive speed. I thought he made some bigtime plays catching some check downs. You can just see this guy is going to be a really special player. This was a great night for him and I'm really happy for Cam (Akers) and his teammates."

(On former NFL Coach Mike Martz' statement that redemption is a thing for fans and if the thought of redemption had ever entered his mind)

"Well, I mean, it enters my mind because that's all you guys ask me about. So, you know, I'm just kind of kidding a little bit, but no. It's something that you think about because it was the last time that we played them being a cross-conference opponent and so, it was a big game. That's always going to be a part of the coaching trajectory for me and a night that you've got to be able to learn from. As far as how that affected our plans going into this game, it really didn't at all. We're a totally different team. I mean, you see we're doing a lot of different things. What is consistent, is that you've got great coaches and a really tough football team on the opposing sideline and I think we'd like to say the same thing for our group, a lot of really good football players. It was important because it was our ninth win, but as far as any sort of redemption, I do think what my Coach Martz said is true. It doesn't get back the hurt and the scars of that night. I can promise you that."

(On what and who stood out to him on defense)