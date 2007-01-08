LSU's Russell to announce draft intentions

BATON ROUGE, La. (Jan. 8, 2007) -- JaMarcus Russell will announce on Jan. 10 whether he is entering the NFL draft.

LSU spokesman Michael Bonnette said that university officials were helping Russell set up the announcement, but labeled as "premature" recent reports that the quarterback had already decided to turn pro.

"I don't think he's made his mind up yet. People are jumping the gun," Bonnette said. "He still has a couple days to think things through and make the best decision for himself and his family."

ESPN.com reported Jan. 7 that Russell was entering the draft.

At 6-foot-6, 257 pounds, Russell has imposing physical stature for a quarterback and would likely be a first-round draft pick.

Russell threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns in the Sugar Bowl last week in LSU's rout of Notre Dame.

If Russell turns pro, he would end his LSU career with 6,525 yards and 52 touchdowns in three seasons. He was a full-time starter to past two years.