LSU's Russell to announce draft intentions

Jan 08, 2007 at 02:00 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (Jan. 8, 2007) -- JaMarcus Russell will announce on Jan. 10 whether he is entering the NFL draft.

LSU spokesman Michael Bonnette said that university officials were helping Russell set up the announcement, but labeled as "premature" recent reports that the quarterback had already decided to turn pro.

"I don't think he's made his mind up yet. People are jumping the gun," Bonnette said. "He still has a couple days to think things through and make the best decision for himself and his family."

ESPN.com reported Jan. 7 that Russell was entering the draft.

At 6-foot-6, 257 pounds, Russell has imposing physical stature for a quarterback and would likely be a first-round draft pick.

Russell threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns in the Sugar Bowl last week in LSU's rout of Notre Dame.

If Russell turns pro, he would end his LSU career with 6,525 yards and 52 touchdowns in three seasons. He was a full-time starter to past two years.

Were Russell to remain in school, the Mobile, Ala., native would begin next season as a leading Heisman Trophy candidate and help strengthen the Tigers' chances to contend for a national championship.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Patriots Sign 2021 Second-Round Pick DL Christian Barmore

The Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 second-round draft pick DL Christian Barmore.
Patriots Hall of Fame Presented by Raytheon Technologies Offering Free Admission with Food Donation on Friday, July 23

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies will offer free admission on Friday, July 23 with the donation of a non-perishable food item. 
Campo de entrenamiento de los Patriots: Tight Ends

Veamos cómo llegan los tight ends al training camp y qué posibilidades tienen de permanecer en el equipo.
21 Burning Questions for Patriots 2021 Training Camp

After a busy offseason here are the biggest questions that will be answered as the Patriots open training camp.
