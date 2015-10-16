Luck's care with the football key to having a chance against the Patriots

Instead, Luck kept his eyes and back to the DB pressure side, staring down a two-man downfield route combination that had no chance of working before the blitz would arrive. The play ended in a predictable interception and the broadcast shots of Luck being "under pressure" would encourage phony notions of o-line problems that really weren't the root cause on this particular play. In the unlikely event the Patriots telegraph a pre-snap pressure like this, Luck's decision of whether or not to audible or find a hot or short-field option will tell the story of whether or not he keeps giving the ball away to defenses.

It's impossible to know from the outside to what degree Andrew Luck has license to change the plays called by Colts offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton by audibling to a more favorable look. Without knowing who bears the brunt of that responsibility, it's true nonetheless: if there's no low or hot element in the route patterns near the core of the formation on Sunday night, the Patriots will feast.