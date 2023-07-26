Mac Jones, Deatrich Wise Jr. join Sheridan family's reunion at Patriots Training Camp

Plans don't always make it out of the group chat, especially for the Sheridan family, who are scattered between Rhode Island, California, and Virginia.
They followed through on Wednesday, though, with 16 family members making the trip from their Narragansett vacation to attend the opening day of Patriots Training Camp.
"We don't really get to see each other a lot," said Emma Harms, surrounded by her cousins.
"We always come to Rhode Island and spend family time, and we all love the Patriots, so this is a really good bonding experience for us."
The reunion came at an important time.
Just last week, three of Emma's cousins lost their father, Brian Harms. The vacation helped take their minds off everything, surrounded by a supportive family.
"We're here to celebrate and have a good time with family," said Kristen Zottola, who shared the family's story with Patriots.com.
One thing led to another, and Patriots captains Mac Jones and Deatrich Wise Jr. visited with them for photos and autographs after practice.
For Ray Sheridan, who became a season ticket member in 1971 through 2005 before moving to California, seeing his fandom passed down three generations is "just great." Same for his sister, the family's matriarch, who was in attendance as well. The Sheridans hope to make the outing a yearly tradition going forward.
Hopefully next time, more members of the 30-person family group chat are able to make it.
"The Pats have been very good to us," Ray said, even before his grandchildren got to meet the players.
"Not to mention 20 years of Tom Brady."