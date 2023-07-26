Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Jul 26 - 02:00 PM | Thu Jul 27 - 09:25 AM

Day 1 Blogservations: Mac, offense look for 'fresh start'

Press Pass: First day of Training Camp

Kyle Dugger "Picks" Up Where He Left Off at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Offense Starts Training Camp With 'Good Mojo' Heading Into the Season

Mac Jones, Deatrich Wise Jr. join Sheridan family's reunion at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending practice

Patriots announce dates and times for initial set of Training Camp practices

Ja'Whaun Bentley Shares Message With Patriots Teammates on Veteran Report Day

NFL Notes: Plenty of questions as the Pats go camping

Patriots Mailbag: Previewing a Monster Training Camp for Several Young Patriots

Report: Patriots Sign WR Jalen Hurd, LB Diego Fagot to Fill Out 90-man Roster

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Three Patriots open training camp on PUP

Patriots Sign Top Two 2023 Draft Picks

23 Burning Patriots Questions for 2023

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Edge/Linebackers

Patriots announce throwback games for 2023 season

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Running Backs

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Cornerbacks

NFL Notes: Pats pass on Hopkins

Mac Jones, Deatrich Wise Jr. join Sheridan family's reunion at Patriots Training Camp

They may be scattered across the country, but after the passing of a loved one, 16 members of the Sheridan family made the trip to Gillette Stadium on Wednesday to watch Training Camp and be together.

Jul 26, 2023 at 04:59 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9
Eric J. Adler

Plans don't always make it out of the group chat, especially for the Sheridan family, who are scattered between Rhode Island, California, and Virginia.

They followed through on Wednesday, though, with 16 family members making the trip from their Narragansett vacation to attend the opening day of Patriots Training Camp.

"We don't really get to see each other a lot," said Emma Harms, surrounded by her cousins.

"We always come to Rhode Island and spend family time, and we all love the Patriots, so this is a really good bonding experience for us."

The reunion came at an important time.

Just last week, three of Emma's cousins lost their father, Brian Harms. The vacation helped take their minds off everything, surrounded by a supportive family.

"We're here to celebrate and have a good time with family," said Kristen Zottola, who shared the family's story with Patriots.com.

One thing led to another, and Patriots captains Mac Jones and Deatrich Wise Jr. visited with them for photos and autographs after practice.

For Ray Sheridan, who became a season ticket member in 1971 through 2005 before moving to California, seeing his fandom passed down three generations is "just great." Same for his sister, the family's matriarch, who was in attendance as well. The Sheridans hope to make the outing a yearly tradition going forward.

Hopefully next time, more members of the 30-person family group chat are able to make it.

"The Pats have been very good to us," Ray said, even before his grandchildren got to meet the players.

"Not to mention 20 years of Tom Brady."

16 x 9
Casey Ellms

Related Content

news

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending practice

Attending one of the New England Patriots open practices? Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you arrive for training camp.

news

David Andrews: 'Great to see success' from Luke Combs after attending Gillette Stadium concert

The New England Patriots captain remembers meeting the country music star when Combs was still playing in bars -- a long way from two sold out shows at Gillette Stadium.

news

First visit to Ron Burton Training Village felt familiar for Deatrich Wise Jr.

New England Patriots captain Deatrich Wise Jr. visited the Ron Burton Training Village for the first time on Monday after winning the prestigious Ron Burton Community Service Award in 2022.

news

Mac Jones starts training camp early with receivers from local YMCA

In a private skills clinic hosted by NOBULL and the Patriots Foundation at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, quarterback Mac Jones warmed up his arm for training camp with kids from the MetroWest YMCA.

news

Gillette Stadium offers update on stadium renovations, new fan experiences for 2023 season

Kraft Sports + Entertainment provided an update and a behind-the-scenes look at the improvements and enhancements underway as part of the north end construction project, including a number of new experiences for Patriots fans, on Tuesday.

news

Jayson Tatum, Lil Baby join Patriots for Fanatics 'Merch Madness'

When Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin came up with the idea for "Merch Madness," Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft was his first phone call. The day of giving came to fruition at Gillette Stadium, and across the country, on Tuesday.

news

David Andrews helps crown best breakfast in Boston on 'Good Morning America'

In a battle between two sibling chefs, New England Patriots center David Andrews had the tie-breaking vote that determined the best breakfast diner in Boston.

news

Keegan Bradley shares he 'marks moments in life' by Patriots Super Bowls after winning Travelers Championship

The New England native won the PGA TOUR event he grew up attending, and says fans made him feel like he was playing at Gillette Stadium.

news

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

After losing a coach and mentor this fall, Leominster honored Ricky White by winning the 2023 New England Patriots Girls High School Flag Football championship.

news

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

With Wednesday's practice canceled, the New England Patriots bonded by playing paintball as a team instead.

news

Patriots celebrate 26 winners for 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

The Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation, and Gillette donated $275,000 to help 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award recipients expand their reach.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mac Jones, Deatrich Wise Jr. join Sheridan family's reunion at Patriots Training Camp

Day 1 Blogservations: Mac, offense look for 'fresh start'

Patriots Offense Starts Training Camp With 'Good Mojo' Heading Into the Season

Kyle Dugger "Picks" Up Where He Left Off at Patriots Training Camp

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 7/26

Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 7/26

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2023 Training Camp: Day One Recap

Evan Lazar and Tamara Brown recap the first day of the Patriots 2023 Training Camp.

Sights and Sounds from Day 1 of Training Camp

Get an inside look at the Patriots first day of their 2023 Training Camp, on this edition of Sights and Sounds.

Press Pass: First day of Training Camp

Patriots players Mac Jones, Adrian Phillips, Matthew Slater, and more address the media at Gillette Stadium on July 25 and 26, 2023.

Christian Barmore 7/26: "Just focus on what I got to do to help my team"

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore addresses the media on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Adrian Phillips 7/26: "It's great, there's a lot to build on"

Patriots defensive end Adrian Phillips addresses the media after the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Kyle Dugger 7/26: "We're ready to get rolling and put pieces together"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media after the first day of Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.

Advertising