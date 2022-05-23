Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue May 24 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated

Mac Jones embarks on Year Two

Photos: Patriots hit the field for OTAs

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/23

Photos: Patriots offseason workouts

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Robert Kraft honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Business Journal

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Wilfork, former coaches and teammates reflect on Patriots Hall of Fame induction

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

Home Opener Sweepstakes

Ty for the Win? Speedy WR Thornton could go long for Patriots

Patricia, Judge excited to be back coaching for Patriots

Patriots Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas

Mac Jones embarks on Year Two

With the first open practice completed, Mac Jones and the Patriots begin their long on-field journey toward the 2022 NFL season.

May 23, 2022 at 04:28 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes during an organized team activity on Monday, May 23, 2022.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes during an organized team activity on Monday, May 23, 2022.

The Patriots held their first open practice availability of the offseason on Monday and for the first time since 2019, there's a clear-cut returning starter under center in Mac Jones. Jones made a solid impression, connecting on a couple notable throws to Kendrick Bourne while also looking like he had put his offseason time to good use.

"I think right now it's all about learning and the first day you come out and you set a baseline, then fix the things that you want to fix," said Jones following the two-hour session adding of the new look offensive coaching staff, "They all have great knowledge of our offense, and we're all on the same page. That's the important part to me."

With constant chatter about how the Patriots would go about replacing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Mac had Joe Judge with him through most of Monday's session, while Bill Belichick made plenty of appearances on that side of the ball as well.

"[Joe's] seen a lot of football, he's been around football for a long time whether as the head coach, special teams, playing the position himself, so he has knowledge that is very beneficial to me as a quarterback and obviously I'm gonna learn with him," said Jones. "That's the goal is to kind of teach each other and move along and take what he knows and then take the experiences that I have and combine them and work together as a great team."

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes during an organized team activity on Monday, May 23, 2022.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes during an organized team activity on Monday, May 23, 2022.

As is the case with most second-year players, Jones fully immersed himself in both Moses Cabrera's strength program and sport nutritionist Ted Harper's eating plan. The results were not lost on receiver Kendrick Bourne, who said that hard work will pay off late in the NFL season.

"Mac, he's in the best shape of his life," said Bourne. "He looks really good, his stomach has gone and he's definitely a pro's pro now. You know, you're a rookie, you just don't know until you go through it for years. So he's definitely a lot more in shape than he ever was. He's just dominating the conditioning and it's just dope to see. He'll just be able to endure more in the game, and go through more."

It's Mac's first time as a returning starter since he was in high school, after starting just one season at Alabama then playing well enough for the Patriots to select him in the first round. After a strong training camp in 2021, Mac seized the starting job and never looked back. Now, in Year Two, he's looking to make a jump with the rest of the offense.

Photos: Patriots hit the field for OTAs

The New England Patriots hit the field for an organized team activity on Monday, May 23, 2022 on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones
1 / 61

Mac Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tre Nixon
2 / 61

Tre Nixon

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonnu Smith
3 / 61

Jonnu Smith

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Raekwon McMillan
4 / 61

Raekwon McMillan

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Chrisitan Barmore
5 / 61

Chrisitan Barmore

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kevin Harris
6 / 61

Kevin Harris

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jalen Mills
7 / 61

Jalen Mills

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers
8 / 61

Jakobi Meyers

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones
9 / 61

Jonathan Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
DeVante Parker
10 / 61

DeVante Parker

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mack Wilson Sr.
11 / 61

Mack Wilson Sr.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones
12 / 61

Mac Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Malcolm Butler
13 / 61

Malcolm Butler

Photo by Eric J. Adler
DeVante Parker
14 / 61

DeVante Parker

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne
15 / 61

Kendrick Bourne

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty
16 / 61

Devin McCourty

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones
17 / 61

Mac Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor
18 / 61

Nelson Agholor

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ja'Whaun Bentley
19 / 61

Ja'Whaun Bentley

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Hunter Henry
20 / 61

Hunter Henry

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick
21 / 61

Bill Belichick

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.J. Taylor
22 / 61

J.J. Taylor

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ja'Whaun Bentley
23 / 61

Ja'Whaun Bentley

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Dalton Keene
24 / 61

Dalton Keene

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cameron McGrone
25 / 61

Cameron McGrone

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Hoyer and Damien Harris
26 / 61

Brian Hoyer and Damien Harris

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Terrance Mitchell
27 / 61

Terrance Mitchell

Photo by Eric J. Adler
DeVante Parker
28 / 61

DeVante Parker

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones
29 / 61

Mac Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ty Montgomery
30 / 61

Ty Montgomery

Photo by Eric J. Adler
DeVante Parker
31 / 61

DeVante Parker

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Josh Uche
32 / 61

Josh Uche

Photo by Eric J. Adler
James White
33 / 61

James White

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bailey Zappe
34 / 61

Bailey Zappe

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ty Montgomery
35 / 61

Ty Montgomery

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cole Strange
36 / 61

Cole Strange

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tyquan Thornton
37 / 61

Tyquan Thornton

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick
38 / 61

Bill Belichick

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris
39 / 61

Damien Harris

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kody Russey
40 / 61

Kody Russey

Photo by Eric J. Adler
DeVante Parker
41 / 61

DeVante Parker

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kevin Harris
42 / 61

Kevin Harris

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones
43 / 61

Mac Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Sokol
44 / 61

Matt Sokol

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne
45 / 61

Kendrick Bourne

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty
46 / 61

Devin McCourty

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Hoyer and Damien Harris
47 / 61

Brian Hoyer and Damien Harris

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers
48 / 61

Jakobi Meyers

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris
49 / 61

Damien Harris

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews and Mac Jones
50 / 61

David Andrews and Mac Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Pierre Strong Jr.
51 / 61

Pierre Strong Jr.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne
52 / 61

Kendrick Bourne

Photo by Eric J. Adler
James White
53 / 61

James White

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Hoyer and J.J. Taylor
54 / 61

Brian Hoyer and J.J. Taylor

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Malcolm Perry
55 / 61

Malcolm Perry

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Raekwon McMillan
56 / 61

Raekwon McMillan

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson
57 / 61

Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bailey Zappe
58 / 61

Bailey Zappe

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris
59 / 61

Damien Harris

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Malcom Perry
60 / 61

Malcom Perry

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones
61 / 61

Mac Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"Just as a rookie, you come in, you're kind of thrown in and all the plates are hot," said Jones. "So you kind of just try and find your feet, but this past offseason and right now, we've just built a great relationship with the offensive line, the receivers, hanging out together, just doing things together off the field, because at the end of the day, we're all friends, we work together, we want to play for one another, and that's important to me,. That's why football is the best team sport."

With not only his full array of receivers, tight ends and running backs returning, the team also added to the attack in numerous ways this spring, whether it was trading for DeVante Parker or drafting the trio of Tyquan Thornton, Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris. So far, Jones likes how it's all coming together.

"We always hang out and have fun and talk the talk and all that and it just builds builds for Sundays," said Jones. "I'm really happy with the group we have. I got a chance to work with all of them during the offseason at various locations and here, so I've been very pleased with everybody. [We] have a tight group once again."

Related Content

news

McMillan, McGrone back in the mix at linebacker

Two Patriots linebackers returning from injury will help transform an evolving position group.

news

Wilfork, former coaches and teammates reflect on Patriots Hall of Fame induction

Vince Wilfork will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame this summer, the culmination of a championship career and a well-deserved honor in the view of some of his former teammates and coaches.

news

Patricia, Judge excited to be back coaching for Patriots

Two long-time coaches have returned to New England's sidelines, bringing with them some new experiences to complement their Patriots roots.

news

Jalen Mills anticipates high-level competition at cornerback

Veteran cornerback Jalen Mills hopes to help spark a secondary that will have some new pieces in 2022.

news

Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

The Patriots veteran receiver hopes to help the offense hit new heights in his second season with New England.

news

Terrance Mitchell excited to land with Pats

Veteran cornerback Terrance Mitchell brings needed outside cornerback experience to the Patriots.

news

Mack Wilson embracing "fresh start" with Patriots

New Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson will be in the mix as the team makes a significant transition at the position.

news

Notebook: Pats players close the book on 2021

The Patriots players spoke with the media one final time and wrapped up the 2021 season expressing optimism for the future.

news

Notebook: Harris eyes first playoff action vs. Bills

Damien Harris will cap off his excellent season with his first playoff action.

news

Notebook: Mac readies for playoff debut

After an impressive rookie season, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is preparing to put his best performance forward in the playoffs.

news

Pats defense prepares for another round vs. Josh Allen

The Patriots defense had their hands full with Josh Allen last month, figuring out how to slow him down will key Sunday's playoff match.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of the staff, Agholor in the slot and more

McMillan, McGrone back in the mix at linebacker

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/23

OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated

Mac Jones embarks on Year Two

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/23

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Players chime in after first OTA

Patriots players Mac Jones, Devin McCourty, Christian Barmore, and others address the media following their first OTA on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Mac Jones 5/23: "We have a great group of guys"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Christian Barmore 5/23: "I'm really excited to be back"

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore addresses the media on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Jonnu Smith 5/23: "Just being here and being around the guys, building that chemistry...to me, that's what it's about"

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Cameron McGrone 5/23: "I think anywhere the ball is, I can get there"

Patriots linebacker Cameron McGrone addresses the media on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Raekwon McMillan 5/23: "After sitting back and watching, I'm ready to go this year"

Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan addresses the media on Monday, May 23, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising