Mac Jones embarks on Year Two

The Patriots held their first open practice availability of the offseason on Monday and for the first time since 2019, there's a clear-cut returning starter under center in Mac Jones. Jones made a solid impression, connecting on a couple notable throws to Kendrick Bourne while also looking like he had put his offseason time to good use.

"I think right now it's all about learning and the first day you come out and you set a baseline, then fix the things that you want to fix," said Jones following the two-hour session adding of the new look offensive coaching staff, "They all have great knowledge of our offense, and we're all on the same page. That's the important part to me."

With constant chatter about how the Patriots would go about replacing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Mac had Joe Judge with him through most of Monday's session, while Bill Belichick made plenty of appearances on that side of the ball as well.