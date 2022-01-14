Mac Jones Nominated for 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones led all qualified rookies with a 67.6 completion percentage, 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes and a 92.5 rating this season. He completed at least 70 percent of his pass attempts in nine games to tie DAK PRESCOTT (2016) for the most-ever by rookie. In Week 10, Jones recorded a 142.1 passer rating, the fifth-highest single-game passer rating by a rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era (minimum 20 attempts). In 2021, he became the third rookie quarterback all-time to win each of his first six road starts, joining Prescott (2016) and BEN ROETHLISBERGER (2004).

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons led all rookies with 13 sacks in 2021, the third-most by a rookie since the individual sack became an official statistic in 1982, and tied for the NFL-lead with 21 tackles for loss. From Week 9 to 14, he registered a sack in six consecutive games and became the third rookie to record a sack in six-or-more consecutive games since 1982, joining JEVON KEARSE (eight consecutive games in 1999) and MIKE CROEL (six in 1991). He finished the season with three forced fumbles and became the first rookie since DWIGHT FREENEY (13 sacks, nine forced fumbles) in 2002 with at least 13 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts totaled 1,026 receiving yards this season and joined Pro Football Hall of Famer MIKE DITKA (1,076 receiving yards in 1961) as the only rookie tight ends in NFL history with at least 1,000 receiving yards. He registered 68 receptions and became the third rookie tight end all-time with at least 65 receptions, joining KEITH JACKSON (81 receptions in 1988) and JEREMY SHOCKEY (74 in 2002). Pitts, who recorded 119 receiving yards in Week 5, 163 receiving yards in Week 7 and 102 receiving yards in Week 16, became the third rookie tight end in league history with 100 receiving yards in at least three games, joining Ditka (five games in 1961) and CHARLE YOUNG (four games in 1973).

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle led all rookies with 104 receptions this season, surpassing ANQUAN BOLDIN (101 receptions in 2003) for the most receptions by a rookie all-time. He recorded seven games with at least eight receptions, the most such games by a rookie in NFL history, and his 10 games with at least five catches were the most among rookies this season. Waddle totaled 1,015 receiving yards and was one of three rookies, along with Chase and Pitts, to reach the 1,000-yard mark in 2021.