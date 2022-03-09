Mac Jones walks grounds at The Players Championship while home in Jacksonville

Mac Jones picked a good week to visit his hometown of Jacksonville, with festivities for The Players Championship beginning Tuesday in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach.
The Patriots quarterback got to visit TPC Sawgrass early in the week, getting a tour of the grounds and a chance to catch up with some of the golfers getting their practice rounds in.
In a video posted by the PGA Tour, the 23-year-old says he enjoys playing golf as an escape from football, but while strolling the driving range, he couldn't get away some of the jokes he hears in the Patriots locker room.
"Why didn't you go to Georgia, then?" asked Kevin Kisner, a proud Georgia golfer and Bulldogs fan, upon learning Jones was from the area.
Jones replied, "They didn't offer me! Oh my God, you and David Andrews, c'mon now."
Jones got to see the clubhouse and locker room, getting introduced to previous tournament champion Sergio Garcia.
With golfer Lee Hodges, he discussed the similarities between the Patriots and Alabama and critiqued videos of Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's swing -- though Jones conceded that his former coach is better on the links than he is.
The quarterback jokingly told Scott Stallings that he could be a linebacker, and Stallings shared that he was born in Worcester, Mass.
"Yeah, man. I fly the flag," Stallings said, while showing off the Patriots logo on his yardage book.
"Let's go!" Jones responded, thrilled to see it.