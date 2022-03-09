Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots host TAPS Young Adult Experience for surviving children and siblings of fallen military members

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

Analysis: Van Noy's release shines light on young LBs

Patriots Release LB Kyle Van Noy

5 Patriots takeaways from Scouting Combine

Robert Kraft to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

Top cornerback prospect calls Patriots defense "a lot of fun"

Popular mock draft LBs on Patriots radar at NFL Combine

Report: Patriots won't Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

Oklahoma pipeline may intrigue Patriots again

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

Could another international player be on their way to New England?

Johnson, Lindstrom hope to continue BC's OL legacy

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Josh McDaniels confident Mac Jones will succeed

Mac Jones walks grounds at The Players Championship while home in Jacksonville

Mar 09, 2022 at 04:44 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Mac Jones thumbnail
PHOTO VIA PGA TOUR

Mac Jones picked a good week to visit his hometown of Jacksonville, with festivities for The Players Championship beginning Tuesday in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach.

The Patriots quarterback got to visit TPC Sawgrass early in the week, getting a tour of the grounds and a chance to catch up with some of the golfers getting their practice rounds in.

In a video posted by the PGA Tour, the 23-year-old says he enjoys playing golf as an escape from football, but while strolling the driving range, he couldn't get away some of the jokes he hears in the Patriots locker room.

"Why didn't you go to Georgia, then?" asked Kevin Kisner, a proud Georgia golfer and Bulldogs fan, upon learning Jones was from the area.

Jones replied, "They didn't offer me! Oh my God, you and David Andrews, c'mon now."

Jones got to see the clubhouse and locker room, getting introduced to previous tournament champion Sergio Garcia.

With golfer Lee Hodges, he discussed the similarities between the Patriots and Alabama and critiqued videos of Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's swing -- though Jones conceded that his former coach is better on the links than he is.

The quarterback jokingly told Scott Stallings that he could be a linebacker, and Stallings shared that he was born in Worcester, Mass.

"Yeah, man. I fly the flag," Stallings said, while showing off the Patriots logo on his yardage book.

"Let's go!" Jones responded, thrilled to see it.

Check out the full video from the PGA Tour here.

