Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jun 09 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

Bill Belichick 6/7: "We've seen progression from everybody"

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

What to watch for at Patriots minicamp

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

After two productive days on the field, Mac Jones cemented his place as the leader of the Patriots offense.

Jun 09, 2022 at 02:30 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20220609_PDC_Mac_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

The Patriots canceled their final minicamp practice on Thursday, but starting quarterback Mac Jones still made time to speak with the media after two strong sessions that showed the strides that the second-year starter has made this offseason. Mac looked fully in control of the Patriots offense and made a collection of outstanding downfield throws over the two days of practice.

A season after winning the job, there's no doubt this is Mac's offense now and there are plenty of reasons for optimism.

"Keep the main thing the main thing and that's getting better as a football player," said Jones on his focus in his second season. "For me, that's identifying things at each phase, so OTAs are through here and just figuring out what I need to do better for the season. For me, it's always focusing on the little things, whether that's nutrition, my footwork, how can I get my arm stronger, what can I do better in the film room... The important part is applying that to the regular season and hopefully, that can help us win games."

Jones threw 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions during his rookie season, leading the Patriots back to the playoffs while completing 67.6 percent of his passes. His quick processing and accuracy showed up immediately and now it looks like he's built upon those things with an even better downfield touch and anticipation that was consistently on display on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Despite the departure of Josh McDaniels and a new organizational approach to how the offense is coordinated, Jones was leading the way in minicamp, taking time to show receivers how he wants certain routes run while showing off his conditioning by being near the front of every conditioning sprint.

One of the better connections during Wednesday's practice came with Jones hitting Nelson Agholor with a perfectly placed pass. Kyle Dugger's coverage was tight but the throw and catch were even better.

"I think he's a year better," said Agholor following the session. "Working hard every day. Does a great job communicating and he's just working to be the best version of himself. I'm grateful to have him as a quarterback."

"At the end of the day we're all doing this for each other, I think we have that chemistry," said Jones of the budding camaraderie among the offense. "There's a big play, everyone's excited because they know another big play could be coming their way... It all starts in offseason training, just getting together as a group, understanding what we're trying to do then going out there and doing it."

With the Patriots also canceling their open practice OTA sessions next week as well, the team won't be back on the field until training camp starts. But with solid strides made through the spring, the season is already getting rolling

"We've had a good few weeks, it's all about finishing strong, and continuing to evaluate us as an offense," said Jones. "We've made strides but we know where we want to get to, that's going to take a lot of work beyond just OTAs and we're going to get there. At this point, we're just going to self-evaluate and push through, figure out the things we like, figure out the things we don't like, then carry that over to training camp."

Related Content

news

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon is ready to lead the way in his second season with the Patriots.

news

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Presented with an opportunity at Patriots minicamp, Tre Nixon made the most of his chances on Tuesday.

news

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

Two young linebackers will look to take advantage of a golden opportunity as turnover strikes their position group.

news

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

After losing J.C. Jackson in free agency, the Patriots have a number of intriguing new faces that could help make the secondary a 2022 strength.

news

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

Some of the newest members of the Patriots offense are getting familiar with their team, teammates and the area this spring.

news

McMillan, McGrone back in the mix at linebacker

Two Patriots linebackers returning from injury will help transform an evolving position group.

news

Mac Jones embarks on Year Two

With the first open practice completed, Mac Jones and the Patriots begin their long on-field journey toward the 2022 NFL season.

news

Wilfork, former coaches and teammates reflect on Patriots Hall of Fame induction

Vince Wilfork will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame this summer, the culmination of a championship career and a well-deserved honor in the view of some of his former teammates and coaches.

news

Patricia, Judge excited to be back coaching for Patriots

Two long-time coaches have returned to New England's sidelines, bringing with them some new experiences to complement their Patriots roots.

news

Jalen Mills anticipates high-level competition at cornerback

Veteran cornerback Jalen Mills hopes to help spark a secondary that will have some new pieces in 2022.

news

Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

The Patriots veteran receiver hopes to help the offense hit new heights in his second season with New England.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/8

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Players reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veterans

Patriots players Rhamondre Stevenson, Mac Jones, Isaiah Wynn, and more reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veteran players during the recent OTAs and minicamp.

Jakobi Meyers 6/9: "I really want to be locked in"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Devin McCourty on his career with New England: "I've loved every minute of it"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Mac Jones 6/9: "We've made pretty good strides the past few weeks"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Matthew Judon joins One Mission's Buzz Off event for pediatric cancer awareness

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joined One Mission for their annual Buzz Off event to help raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer.

Socios.com rewards Patriots Season Ticket Members with exclusive access to Fantasy Camp

Patriots fans and Season Ticket Members took the Gillette Stadium field alongside New England players and coaches for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes experience at Patriots Fantasy Camp. Socios.com rewarded loyal fans with an afternoon of football drills, film breakdowns and more once in a lifetime experiences.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising