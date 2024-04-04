Marcus Jones Tees Off at Club Car Championship Pro Am

You can add "golfer" to the long list of things that Patriots player Marcus Jones can do. Along with defensive back, returner, sometimes receiver and music maker, the third-year Patriot will make his Pro-Am debut this weekend at the Club Car Championship in Savannah, Georgia. Jones will be joined by fellow NFL player Joshua Dobbs, as the duo are part of a group called Fore Athletes, which is for football players who also play golf.
"They ended up talking to me about Fore Athletes," Jones told local news outlet WSAV3. "I was like, 'I love what you guys are putting together and I definitely want to be a part of it. We've just been grinding ever since trying to get athletes into the game of golf.
"I was blessed to get introduced to the game of golf at four years old, so I kind of have a little more underneath my belt and I try to help the guys as much as I can."
The tournament will run April 4 through April 7 at The Landings in Savannah.
After a promising rookie season that was highlighted by a walk-off game-winning punt return against the Jets, Jones was limited to just two games in his second season with the Patriots after suffering a torn labrum against the Dolphins.
Last month, Jones offered a positive update on his recovery to Karen Guregian on the Eye on Foxborough podcast.
"I'm locked in. I'm going to make sure my body is doing good, and everything like that," said Jones. "Definitely want to be out there with my brothers, and I'm going to make sure to take care of every opportunity that comes up — every snap and every meeting, and everything like that. I'm ready to get back to it in 2024.
"I'm doing great. Taking it day by day, body's doing good," he said. "I trust the organization, trust the medical staff to where I'll definitely be good for the season and everything like that. But there's ways and steps to everything, and to make sure that I'm fully healthy for the season."