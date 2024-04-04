Marcus Jones Tees Off at Club Car Championship Pro Am

The tournament will run April 4 through April 7 at The Landings in Savannah.

After a promising rookie season that was highlighted by a walk-off game-winning punt return against the Jets, Jones was limited to just two games in his second season with the Patriots after suffering a torn labrum against the Dolphins.

Last month, Jones offered a positive update on his recovery to Karen Guregian on the Eye on Foxborough podcast.

"I'm locked in. I'm going to make sure my body is doing good, and everything like that," said Jones. "Definitely want to be out there with my brothers, and I'm going to make sure to take care of every opportunity that comes up — every snap and every meeting, and everything like that. I'm ready to get back to it in 2024.