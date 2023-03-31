Marcus Jones plays all phases (in football and in making music)

For "Make It Right," he's going for a retro feeling, clearly influenced by Drake and The Weeknd, and he nods to the multi-talented Donald Glover's strategy of rapping under the name Childish Gambino as inspiration.

He's a student of the craft, though – and all of its genres.

"I love Drake, of course," Jones said. "Love The Weeknd, The Sonics, I love Kaytranada's production and how he does things. I love Doja Cat and how she makes her songs. There's a lot of people that I definitely want to get connected with when it comes to music to pick their brains and also make beautiful songs with them as well. I'm always trying to learn."

From the way he manipulates his voice to the drum kits and samples he uses, Jones is thinking about every layer of a song to achieve the vibe he's going for. He's not just showing up to sing on a beat someone already made. Elliott. J is the artist, writer, producer and engineer.

"It has been life-changing for me," Freeman said of Jones' creative process.

"He can go into any room – from an emerging to major recording artist or producer – and can show them something they didn't know. He's truly the embodiment of a 100 percenter, him being somebody who writes, produces and engineers. The world will know he's more than just an athlete. Working with him and developing our music goals and working towards his dream collaborations."

Jones' music goals are clear. He's not really trying to be a touring artist, because again, football comes first.

But he is interested in streaming and playlisting, and dreams of seeing his songs in TV shows, commercials, and movies – especially this single.

"It has that bounce and feel to it where people, even older generations, can listen to it cleaning up the house, getting ready with friends, you can listen to it at a family function," Jones said. "I want people to listen to it and just have a good time."

Jones is open to working with other artists, producers, and writers, and says he talks about his music with teammates like Brenden Schooler, Jack Jones, and of course, Ja'Whaun Bentley, who has a reputation as one of the team's best DJs.

"Some of my teammates definitely know I make music," Jones said. "However, I'm holding back on the heat right now because I have to make sure the rollout and everything like that is good."

Probably as much as anyone else, he's in constant communication with Freeman and Foster, who've recently joined his team.

Together, the two Berklee College of Music Alums run the Covered By Music Foundation, an affiliate non-profit organization that's part of the S.T.A.N.D. Inc. Collective and provides local youth tools and resources to pursue careers in music.

While Foster's focus with Jones is on the music side, Freeman represents him as his music brand manager through the Agency For Creatives. The trio got to work not long after their introduction. First order of business: working on the EP so it's ready for next offseason.

"I wanted to call it Lost in Action because everyone has had a situation where they have a lot of things going on and it's hard to resonate with certain things," Jones says, talking from his experience balancing the NFL, music, and having a family.

"Whenever you listen to this, it will be a whole bunch of different genres, but all put together to make a beautiful story."

For now, the newest song "Make It Right" is streaming on all the major platforms. There's more on the way, on the field and off of it.

"As our relationship evolved it became beyond and deeper than the music," Freeman said of Jones.