Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Jun 28 | 01:45 PM - 11:59 PM

5 Takeaways from Richard Seymour's latest appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Patriots All Access: OTA Recap

Player 1-on-1 with Jalen Mills

Patriots Mailbag: Will second-year free agents make a jump?

Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting quarterback in AFL, dies at 76

Jonnu Smith excited for second season with Pats and Mac

Throwing it 'Back to the Future': best reaction from Patriots jersey reveal

Mac Jones, Panini respond after 13-year-old sells ultra-rare rookie card for $100K

Patriots sign final three draft picks

Takeaways from Julian Edelman's appearance on 'I Am Athlete' podcast

Patriots unveil new red throwback alternate uniform for 2022

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

How Patriots led push to change NFL rule and bring red throwback uniform back

Patriots Mailbag: Which positions improved, charting camp competition and more

Patriots players celebrate 'bucket list' Father's Day at U.S. Open

After missing son's birth, Kyle Dugger is making up for lost time this offseason

Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

Patriots make a series of transactions

Photos: 2022 Patriots in Full Uniforms

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates

Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting quarterback in AFL, dies at 76

Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago, died Monday.

Jun 27, 2022 at 04:42 PM
Associated Press
NEP2020_Memoriam_TW_Briscoe

Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago, died Monday.

His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, California. He had been hospitalized with circulation issues in his legs.

Briscoe, an Omaha, Nebraska, native, was a star quarterback at Omaha University before the Denver Broncos drafted him as a cornerback in the 14th round in 1968. Briscoe told the team he'd return home to become a teacher if he couldn't get a tryout at quarterback. Denver agreed to an audition, and the 5-foot-10 dynamo nicknamed "The Magician" made the starting lineup on October 6.

Briscoe started five games that season. He was runner-up for AFL rookie of the year after passing for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushing for 308 yards and three scores.

Denver didn't give him a chance to compete for the quarterback job in 1969, so he asked to be released. He became a Pro Bowl receiver with the Buffalo Bills and won two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins. He was a receiver on the 1972 Dolphins team that finished with a perfect season.

Briscoe was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press

Related Content

news

Patriots sign final three draft picks

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 first-round draft pick OL Cole Strange, 2022 second-round draft pick WR Tyquan Thornton and 2022 fourth-round draft pick QB Bailey Zappe. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

news

Patriots sign offensive lineman Darryl Williams

The Patriots announced that they have signed first-year OL Darryl Williams.

news

Patriots make a series of transactions

The Patriots announced that they have signed restricted free agent WR Jakobi Meyers, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and 2022 fourth-round draft pick RB Pierre Strong Jr.

news

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates

Veterans set to report on Tuesday, July 26; first public practice scheduled for Wednesday, July 27.

news

Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino; Release kicker Quinn Nordin

Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino; Release kicker Quinn Nordin

news

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Twenty-six volunteers were recognized during an awards luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, June 8. Thelma Burns of Dorchester, Mass. wins grand prize of $25,000 for the Grimes King Foundation for the Elderly.

news

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

The Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 fourth-round draft pick DB Jack Jones.

news

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on Vince Wilfork's selection to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

news

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

news

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

news

Patriots Make A Series Of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 sixth-round draft pick OL Chasen Hines and 2022 seventh-round draft pick Andrew Stueber. In addition, the Patriots signed rookie free agent LS Ross Reiter from Colorado State and released rookie free agents DB Devin Hafford and QB D'Eriq King.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Takeaways from Richard Seymour's latest appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Patriots Mailbag: Will second-year free agents make a jump?

Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting quarterback in AFL, dies at 76

Takeaways from Julian Edelman's appearance on 'I Am Athlete' podcast

Jonnu Smith excited for second season with Pats and Mac

Patriots sign final three draft picks

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jonnu Smith shares biggest focus heading into '22 season

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith wakes up with "GMFB" to look forward to the '22 season.

Patriots All Access: OTA Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we recap the Patriots organized team activities of the Spring and evaluate the team heading into Training Camp. In addition, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with defensive back Jalen Mills, and we preview Richard Seymour's upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Player 1-on-1 with Jalen Mills

Tamara Brown sits down with Jalen Mills and talks about his second year and improving from last year. Mills also talks about his signature green hair and his plans for this season.

Equal Play: Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX

Kraft sports + Entertainment and KAGR hosted the "Equal Play" event at Gillette Stadium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event was headlined by tennis icon Billie Jean King and moderated by award-winning sports journalist Jackie MacMullan as they highlight the importance of women in sports.

Patriots unveil new red throwback alternate uniform for 2022

The New England Patriots unveil new red throwback uniforms for the 2022 NFL season. Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater jump in the DeLorean from Back to the Future to travel back in time to 1984 when Andre Tippett and the Patriots first wore this style of red uniforms.

Patriots Players React to Dad Jokes on Father's Day

In celebration of Father's Day, Patriots players Matthew Judon, Terrance Mitchell, Jabrill Peppers, Kendrick Bourne & Mac Jones try not to laugh at dad jokes.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising