Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jun 01 - 03:45 PM | Tue Jun 06 - 11:55 AM

OTA Blogservations: Offense back to 'normal'

Press Pass: Day 1 of OTAs

Patriots Offense Focusing on 'Building Our Own Thing' as Offseason Program Continues

Bill Belichick 5/31: "It's really about all of us building a good foundation"

Pats defense recommences ball-hawking ways at OTAs

PHOTOS: Patriots OTAs - May 23 and May 31

Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31: "I feel like everyone is on the same page"

Patriots Mailbag: Will Mac Jones have competition?

Gillette Stadium Officials Announce Upgrades to Row of Honor

Patriots OTA Preview: Eight Things to Watch at Pats First Open Spring Practice

Patriots assign new veteran numbers, temporary rookie numbers

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Demario Douglas Has the Makings of a Hidden Gem as a Sixth-Round Pick by the Patriots

No Speed Limits: Pats sixth-round pick offers rising potential

Patriots Mailbag: What Position Are You Most Excited to Watch This Spring?

Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands new job

Patriots hoping to get a kick out of Chad Ryland

Bryce Baringer proves to be a cut above

Newcomers Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff Discuss What They'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Line

Matchup Winners: Brady leads the way

Tom Brady took a pounding but still delivered a memorable comeback to beat the Ravens in Foxborough.

Jan 10, 2015 at 11:55 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

20140904-game-matchups-header.png


When the Patriots ran:

It would be fair to say the Patriots forfeited this matchup but then again on the rare occasions they did try to run things weren't pretty. New England attempted 13 runs and gained a grand total of 14 yards. Even eliminating the four Tom Brady kneel downs and it was nine carries for 17 yards. Brady actually toted the rock six times all together – once on a sneak to move the chains and once on a 4-yard scramble for a touchdown. Brandon Bolden rushed three times for 7 yards, LeGarrette Blount added a yard on three attempts and Shane Vereen picked up 6 yards on his lone rush. The Ravens front was as stout as advertised, particularly second-year nose tackle Brandon Williams, who dominated the interior of the Patriots offensive line. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels clearly had no intentions of banging his head into that 340-pound wall often but it was apparent that things weren't going to get much better if he did.Edge: Ravens

When the Patriots passed:

Every once in a while Brady reminds us all why he is one of the greatest of all time. It wasn't always perfect for TB12 but when things got tight he delivered every time. Brady completed 33 of 50 passes, most of the short variety while under tremendous distress, and racked up 367 yards and three touchdowns. He did fire an ill-advised interception late in the first half that allowed the Ravens to take the lead into the locker room, but in leading his team out of a pair of 14-point holes it was the big plays with his back against the wall that will be remembered. He brilliantly read a blitz near the goal line before hitting Rob Gronkowski (seven catches, 108 yards) for an easy score on a slant, then won the game with a picture-perfect deep fade to Brandon LaFell for a 23-yard touchdown. Julian Edelman (eight catches, 74 yards) also chipped in with his arm, firing a 51-yard touchdown to Danny Amendola (five catches, 81 yards, two TDs). Brady was bloodied and battered by the vaunted Ravens front, which sacked him twice and hit and hurried him on countless others. But when the game was on the line Brady was at his best.Edge: Patriots

When the Ravens ran:

Unlike the Patriots who had no interest in running the ball, Baltimore expertly mixed Justin Forsett into the mix and carved through the Patriots front. Forsett was a going concern all evening, finishing with 24 carries for 129 yards for a 5.4-yard average. Forsett did the bulk of his damage between the tackles but also found gaps on the outside, consistently picking his way through the Ravens zone-blocking schemes to find his way to the second level. Even on the rare occasions when his runs were held to short gains he appeared to be a broken tackle away from much bigger plays. The Ravens finished with 136 yards on the ground on 28 attempts (4.9-yard average) and had 18 efficient runs on 28 attempts (4 yards or more, first down, touchdown). Forsett's work was even more impressive considering the banged up nature of Baltimore's offensive line, which was without starting left tackle Eugene Monroe and was forced to use guard Marshal Yanda at right tackle while undrafted rookie James Hurst took Monroe's spot. Edge: Ravens

When the Ravens passed:

Joe Flacco may be Average Joe in the regular season but once the playoffs come around he's definitely worthy of his Joe Cool moniker. Flacco was dynamite once again in Foxborough, firing four touchdown passes and staking his team to a pair of 14-point leads. He completed 28 of 45 passes for 292 yards, and he was victimized by a couple of drops from his receivers – none bigger than Owen Daniels' in the end zone in the fourth quarter that forced the Ravens to settle for a field goal. It was the lone red zone failure for Baltimore, which went 4-for-5 inside the 20. Flacco was not flawless, however. He misfired on a handful of throws, and two of those wound up getting picked off. The first was a simple overthrow of an open Torrey Smith on a deep out that sailed into Devin McCourty's arms. The second ended the game as his deep ball toward Smith floated to the inside and allowed Duron Harmon to intercept in the end zone. Flacco was otherwise brilliant, mixing his trademark deep throws with well-orchestrated boot-legs to open targets in the flat. He used 10 different receivers and put 31 points on the board. It just wasn't enough. Edge: Ravens

Special Teams

There wasn't much to choose from between these two strong special teams units but the Patriots get the slightest edge based on two factors. Edelman averaged 15 yards on his three punt returns while Jacoby Jones averaged just 6.7 yards on his three. And the Ravens picked up a pair of holding penalties on Jones kickoff returns that forced them to start drives from deep in their own end – including the final possession. Jones was a bit more effective on kickoffs, averaging 24.7 yards on six attempts, most of which came on shorter-than-normal kickoffs from Stephen Gostkowski. Amendola fumbled his first attempt and was fortunate when Chris Jones recovered. The Patriots also picked up a personal foul – called on Chris White but it appeared to be Akeem Ayers – while covering a punt. And Ryan Allen shanked a 17-yard punt that went out of bounds at the 20 on a second-half plus-50 attempt. Not a whole lot to distinguish between the two but Edelman's work earned the slight edge. Edge: Patriots

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Release Rookie Free Agent DL Justus Tavai

The Patriots announced that they have released DL Justus Tavai. Tavai was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of San Diego State on May 19, 2023.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31

Read the full transcript of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference after the first day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday May 31, 2023.

news

OTA Blogservations: Offense back to 'normal'

Early impressions of the Patriots offense showed a much more cohesive unit under the direction of Bill O'Brien and a refreshed Mac Jones.

news

Pats defense recommences ball-hawking ways at OTAs

With reinforcements arriving and some questions looming, the Patriots defense begins to set a foundation for 2023.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Release Rookie Free Agent DL Justus Tavai

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31

OTA Blogservations: Offense back to 'normal'

Pats defense recommences ball-hawking ways at OTAs

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Patriots Offense Focusing on 'Building Our Own Thing' as Offseason Program Continues

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Day 1 of OTAs

Patriots players Matthew Slater, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mac Jones, and David Andrews address the media after the first day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31: "I feel like everyone is on the same page"

Patriots quarterback addresses the media after the first OTA practice at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Bill Belichick 5/31: "It's really about all of us building a good foundation"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media prior to the first OTA practice at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

As the Patriots ramp up their on the field activities this spring, go behind the scenes, as Matt Groh helps wrap up the draft, and meet the Draft Class of 2023.

Patriots Players Offer Their Favorite Taylor Swift Songs

In honor of Taylor Swift playing three nights at Gillette Stadium Patriots players chimed in with their favorite Taylor Swift songs.

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Patriots.com writers Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar share their thoughts on the New England Patriots current roster. Mike and Evan highlight Tyquan Thornton's ability as a vertical threat and how he will fit within new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's offense as well as Demario Douglas' potential kick return or gadget player role. Mike and Evan break down 2023 sixth round draft pick, Kayshon Boutte's yards after catch ability and his similar fit to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne. Christian Gonzalez and Jalen Mills' versatility are also highlighted as potential fits in the New England secondary.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising