Matchup Winners: Brady leads the way

Every once in a while Brady reminds us all why he is one of the greatest of all time. It wasn't always perfect for TB12 but when things got tight he delivered every time. Brady completed 33 of 50 passes, most of the short variety while under tremendous distress, and racked up 367 yards and three touchdowns. He did fire an ill-advised interception late in the first half that allowed the Ravens to take the lead into the locker room, but in leading his team out of a pair of 14-point holes it was the big plays with his back against the wall that will be remembered. He brilliantly read a blitz near the goal line before hitting Rob Gronkowski (seven catches, 108 yards) for an easy score on a slant, then won the game with a picture-perfect deep fade to Brandon LaFell for a 23-yard touchdown. Julian Edelman (eight catches, 74 yards) also chipped in with his arm, firing a 51-yard touchdown to Danny Amendola (five catches, 81 yards, two TDs). Brady was bloodied and battered by the vaunted Ravens front, which sacked him twice and hit and hurried him on countless others. But when the game was on the line Brady was at his best.Edge: Patriots