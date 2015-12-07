Matchup Winners: Patriots not especially good in loss to Eagles

The much-maligned Eagles secondary, particularly rookie Eric Rowe, performed well against the banged up Patriots receiving corps. Without Julian Edelman (foot) and Rob Gronkowski (knee), New England couldn't consistently move the ball through the air. The main reason for that was a once-again porous offensive line, which allowed Tom Brady to get sacked four more times and hit on 13 occasions. Many of his best plays came after he was forced to shake off an initial hit before scrambling to find a receiver. But the line was the only problem. The receivers had a difficult time getting open, and Brandon LaFell (four catches, 27 yards) struggled to catch the ball when he did. He was targeted nine times, including on the final drive when he had a potential big play on a slant go right through his hands. Keshawn Martin (three catches, 45 yards, eight targets) also struggled to catch the ball. Danny Amendola had an up-and-down evening with seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown while also dropping a pass after he appeared to catch it and late having another ball bounce off his hands. Brady (29 of 56 for 312 yards) also contributed to the problems with a pair of terrible picks, one that was returned 99 yards for a touchdown. He added two late touchdowns that served as little more than window dressing with his team trailing 35-14 but the damage was done.