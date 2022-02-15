Official website of the New England Patriots

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

Feb 15, 2022
Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that Matt Groh has been named director of player personnel.

Groh, who is entering his 12th season with New England, spent last season as college scouting director. He originally joined the organization in 2011 as a scouting assistant and served in that role for two seasons, before spending six seasons as an area scout and two seasons as a national scout.

A native of Hingham, Mass., Groh played quarterback at Princeton University, where he graduated in 2003. He later earned a law degree from the University of Virginia in 2008.

