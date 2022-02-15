Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that Matt Groh has been named director of player personnel.
Groh, who is entering his 12th season with New England, spent last season as college scouting director. He originally joined the organization in 2011 as a scouting assistant and served in that role for two seasons, before spending six seasons as an area scout and two seasons as a national scout.
A native of Hingham, Mass., Groh played quarterback at Princeton University, where he graduated in 2003. He later earned a law degree from the University of Virginia in 2008.