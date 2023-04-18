Matt Judon reels in sailfish to win Sports Fishing Championship charity event

Matthew Judon is evidently very good at chasing down a big catch, whether it's an opposing NFL quarterback or a sailfish in Miami.
The New England Patriots linebacker participated in "The Catch" this weekend, winning the Sport Fishing Championships' charity event outright with teammate Dalvin Cook and Captain Taylor Sanford.
"I knew I was going to win," Judon tweeted on Monday. "Them boys came out in shoes and socks."
Along with the Minnesota Vikings running back, other NFL stars like Justin Herbert, A.J. Brown, Chris Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, Quinnen Williams and Pat Surtain II were divided up into four teams, each with a professional fisherman to show them the ropes.
Both Judon and Cook managed to reel in a sailfish, giving Team Gypsea the ultimate edge.
The biggest winner was the Coast Guard Foundation, who received a $100,000 donation from the fundraiser.
Check out content from the event: