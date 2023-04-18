Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Offense Has a 'Clean Slate' Under New Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien

Matt Groh Pre-Draft Press Conference 4/18: "We're trying to follow the model of finding good football players"

Unfiltered Mailbag: Patriots Hall of Fame nominees and the path to the draft

Dussault's Big Board 2023: Top 50 Patriots Fits

Lazar's Patriots Big Board: Best Pats Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft

Patriots sign restricted free agent CB Myles Bryant

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2023 Squad

Patriots Cheerleader running Boston Marathon and competing for Miss Connecticut crown this weekend

Patriots Announce 2023 Hall of Fame Finalists

Patriots Sign QB Trace McSorley

Mac Jones now honorary member at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South

Patriots Draft Prospect Review: Offensive Line

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Dussault's Mock Draft 3.0: Pats get offensive early

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 3.0: Pats Add Two Premier Offensive Playmakers With First Two Picks

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Dante Scarnecchia Named as a Contributor to Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft surprises Scarnecchia with Hall call

Patriots Draft Round-Up: Latest Rumors, Reported Visits, and Other Draft Tidbits

Matt Judon reels in sailfish to win Sports Fishing Championship charity event

The New England Patriots linebacker participated in "The Catch" in Miami this weekend with a handful of other NFL stars.

Apr 18, 2023 at 10:24 AM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Matt Judon

Matthew Judon is evidently very good at chasing down a big catch, whether it's an opposing NFL quarterback or a sailfish in Miami.

The New England Patriots linebacker participated in "The Catch" this weekend, winning the Sport Fishing Championships' charity event outright with teammate Dalvin Cook and Captain Taylor Sanford.

"I knew I was going to win," Judon tweeted on Monday. "Them boys came out in shoes and socks."

Along with the Minnesota Vikings running back, other NFL stars like Justin Herbert, A.J. Brown, Chris Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, Quinnen Williams and Pat Surtain II were divided up into four teams, each with a professional fisherman to show them the ropes.

Both Judon and Cook managed to reel in a sailfish, giving Team Gypsea the ultimate edge.

The biggest winner was the Coast Guard Foundation, who received a $100,000 donation from the fundraiser.

Check out content from the event:

