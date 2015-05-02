Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu May 06 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 picks

On Draft Day 2, Patriots double up on D-linemen

Belichick makes his move for Barmore

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Mac Jones 4/29: 'I feel like secretly I wanted to go to the Patriots all along'

In Round 1, Patriots can't pass up passer Jones 

Mac to the future

Patriots select Mac Jones with No. 15 pick in 2021 draft

College Highlights: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Mac Jones on joining Pats: 'This is what I wanted all along'

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Draft Forecast

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Mock draft, numbers and more draft talk

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

One-on-One with Bill Belichick

Matt Wells Transcript 5/2: 'Length and Speed are definitely my strengths'

May 02, 2015 at 11:50 AM
New England Patriots

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="326271"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

Q: What was your feeling upon getting the call from the Patriots?

MW: It was a great feeling. I was just sitting down having a bite to eat and I was just watching the draft and they called my name. I saw the Patriots pick and I was just overjoyed by the pick.

Q: What did the Patriots tell you about what position they might use you at?

MW: I don't really know. Whatever they want me to play, that's the position I'll play. I don't really know. Whatever position they have for me, that's what I'm willing to do.

Q: Would you rule out running back from your perspective?

MW: Like I said, it doesn't matter. Whatever position they think I'm best at and want to try me at, that's what I'm willing to play.

Q: Are you legally blind in one of your eyes?

MW: I am, by number. I can see, just not the reading, but it's just the legal number for it. I can see out of it. It's been like that since I've been smaller, so it's all I really know.

Q: Which eye is that?

MW: My right eye.

Q: So it doesn't really impact you in football?

MW: It doesn't, no.

Q: What was it like playing for Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen?

MW: It was a great experience. He pretty much came in and changed the program, which I was coming in a year after he came in. It was a big change that he brought to the program. Like I said, he put us in a lot of positions to succeed. He also taught us how to be a great man along with being a great football player.

Q: In this internet age, information on you was surprisingly difficult on you to come by. What would you say your strengths are?

MW: A big strength for me would probably be length and speed, most of all.

Q: How much experience did you have on special teams? Did you enjoy what you brought to that aspect of the game?

MW: Yeah, like I said, coach Mullen changed a lot of stuff about this program, meaning he thought that we had to start out on special teams before we could even have a regular position. That's a big thing as you transition from high school to college and then it would also be from college to the NFL. So, I've played pretty much every special teams and if I have to again I will.

Q: How close are you with Deontae Skinner?

MW: We are pretty close. We played the same position for a couple years when he was there at [Mississippi] State. We are pretty close.

Q: Has he reached out to you at all since being drafted?

MW: Yeah, he reached out to me and told me congratulations and all that. We didn't have too much time to say anything after, but he reached out to tell me congratulations.

Q: How would you describe your role in comparison to Benardrick McKinney in the Mississippi State defense?

MW: He's an athletic guy, long. He's a big guy, so he played middle linebacker. My position for that role, coach Mullen put me in the best position that he thought I could play. My role was to pretty much do everything basically that maximized my ability in my role on that Mississippi State team, covering receivers or even playing linebacker or whatever.

Q: Any connections to Boston or New England?

MW: None at all, no.

Q: Have you been here before?

MW: I have.

Q: What brought you to Boston?

MW: I went on a pre-draft visit.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Tre Nixon Conference Call 5/1

Patriots seventh round draft pick Tre Nixon addresses the media via conference call on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: Joshuah Bledsoe Conference Call 5/1

Patriots sixth round draft pick Joshuah Bledsoe addresses the media via conference call on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: William Sherman Conference Call 5/1

Patriots sixth round draft pick William Sherman addresses the media via conference call on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/1

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: Cameron McGrone Conference Call 5/1

Patriots fifth round draft pick Cameron McGrone addresses the media via conference call on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: Rhamondre Stevenson Conference Call 5/1

Patriots fourth round draft pick Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media via conference call on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Post-Draft Press Conference 4/30

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's post-draft press conference following Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, April 30, 2021.
news

Transcript: Ronnie Perkins Conference Call 4/30

Patriots third round draft pick Ronnie Perkins addresses the media via conference call on Friday, April 30, 2021.
news

Transcript: Christian Barmore Conference Call 4/30

Patriots second round draft pick Christian Barmore addresses the media via conference call on Friday, April 30, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 4/29

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 4/29

Patriots first round draft pick Mac Jones addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 4/15

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Latest News

Patriots News Blitz 5/6: Early roster projections 

Longsjo Middle School's Becky Colo named 2021 Massachusetts STEM Teacher of the Year

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Patriots News Blitz 5/5: David Andrews is excited to be back

Joejuan Williams graduates from Vanderbilt University over the weekend 

NFL Notes: Patriots have hope with Mac Jones

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Behind the Scenes at the 2021 NFL Draft with Mac Jones

Take a look at our 1st Round Draft Pick, Mac Jones, and go behind the scenes to see what the rest of the night was like for him.

David Andrews 5/4: 'This is home, this is a special place'

Patriots offensive captain David Andrews addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

Patriots honor a legend prior to their final selection of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Lauren Spencer sits down with the New England Patriots second and third round draft picks, Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins to discuss draft day and playing for the Patriots.

Recapping Day 3 of the NFL Draft for New England

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss the New England Patriots draft picks on the third day of the NFL draft.

Bill Belichick 5/1: 'We'll continue to work through the draft and rookie process and try to improve the team in any way we can'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his post-Draft press conference following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising