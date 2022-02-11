Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

FOXBOROUGH , Mass. – New England Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has been named the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner. Slater won the prestigious award for the first time after being a finalist for the third consecutive season and fourth time overall. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

"As a 10-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time Super Bowl Champion, Matthew is already recognized as the most accomplished special teams performer in NFL history," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "He is an even better person. He is a man of tremendous faith whose character shines bright. His leadership, on and off the field, has earned him the respect and admiration of his coaches and teammates, who have voted him as their team captain for the past 11 years. In my opinion, there is no player more deserving of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship award than Matthew Slater. He is a tremendous ambassador for the New England Patriots and the National Football League."