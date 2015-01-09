MBTA schedule adjustment for Saturday's Divisional Playoff game

Trains will depart Gillette Stadium 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

Sat. Jan 10 vs. Ravens

Kickoff - 4:35 p.m.

South Station Train

South Station - 2:00 p.m.

Back Bay - 2:05 p.m.

Dedham Corp.- 2:20 p.m.

Arrive:

Gillette Stadium 3:05 p.m.

TF Green Airport Train

TF Green Airport - 1:30 p.m.

Providence - 2:00 p.m.

South Attleboro - 2:10 p.m.

Mansfield - 2:30 p.m.

Arrive:

Gillette Stadium - 3:05 p.m

The round trip fare is $15. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Keolis ticket windows located at South Station, Back Bay and North Station and at Dedham Corp Center Station on game days. Tickets may also be purchased using the MBTA mTickets App.

Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes cannot be used to ride these trains.

Fans are reminded NO personal items may be left on the trains during the game. As a security precaution, all trains will be subject to a search after arrival at Gillette Stadium. All personal items left on the train will be collected and discarded.