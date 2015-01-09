MBTA schedule adjustment for Saturday's Divisional Playoff game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Patriots fans who ride the rails to Gillette Stadium should plan for an earlier than usual departure for tomorrow's Patriots vs. Ravens AFC Divisional Playoff game. The South Station train will depart South Station at 2 p.m. and the TF Green Airport Train will leave TF Green Airport at 1:30 p.m. Both trains are scheduled to arrive at Gillette Stadium at 3:05 p.m., ahead of a 4:35 p.m. kickoff. The schedule is below. For additional information, please click here.
Trains will depart Gillette Stadium 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game.
Sat. Jan 10 vs. Ravens
Kickoff - 4:35 p.m.
South Station Train
South Station - 2:00 p.m.
Back Bay - 2:05 p.m.
Dedham Corp.- 2:20 p.m.
Arrive:
Gillette Stadium 3:05 p.m.
TF Green Airport Train
TF Green Airport - 1:30 p.m.
Providence - 2:00 p.m.
South Attleboro - 2:10 p.m.
Mansfield - 2:30 p.m.
Arrive:
Gillette Stadium - 3:05 p.m
The round trip fare is $15. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Keolis ticket windows located at South Station, Back Bay and North Station and at Dedham Corp Center Station on game days. Tickets may also be purchased using the MBTA mTickets App.
Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes cannot be used to ride these trains.
Fans are reminded NO personal items may be left on the trains during the game. As a security precaution, all trains will be subject to a search after arrival at Gillette Stadium. All personal items left on the train will be collected and discarded.
Items that are prohibited at Gillette Stadium will NOT be permitted on the trains. Please **click here** to review the Gillette Stadium prohibited items list.