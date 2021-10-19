Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 19 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Coffee with the Coach: Richard Seymour's impact in New England

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs Dallas Cowboys

Josh McDaniels 10/19: "We are continuing to grow and evolve offensively and as a team"

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Bill Belichick 10/18: "We did what we thought was best for us"

Mac Jones 10/17: "We fought really hard"

Bill Belichick 10/17: "We went toe to toe with them for 60-minutes"

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss

What Went Wrong: Patriots come up short in overtime

Game Notes: Patriots play first regular-season overtime game since 2015

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Cowboys

Game Observations: Gritty Patriots outdone by Big D 

Full highlights from Cowboys vs. Patriots: NFL Week 6

Hunter Henry shows reckless abandon on 20-yard diving TD grab

Mac Jones' 23-yard laser pinpoints Rhamondre Stevenson downfield

Pats' trick play leads to Damien Harris TD run

Damien Harris hits cutback lane hard on 21-yard burst

Game Day Roster Update: O-line remains in flux

McDaniels on Mac, 4th-down aggression and a Jets rematch

Oct 19, 2021 at 04:30 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20211019_PDC_Mac_Josh_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

It's tough to get a good gauge on the Patriots offense right now. On one hand, they selected Mac Jones 15th overall and have put him into a situation where he's started his first six NFL games and has looked like he has a future at most important position in the game. On the other hand, the Patriots are just 2-4 and are hurting themselves with mistakes more often than hurting the opponent on the scoreboard.

As expected, with a rookie quarterback and a host of new free agents, not to mention the ramifications from heavy injuries to the offensive line, there's been some inconsistency when it comes to the offensive side of the ball, but coordinator Josh McDaniels sees solid progress from his group.

"We're continuing to try to grow and evolve offensively, grow and evolve as a team, and improve hopefully in situations as we go," said McDaniels. "I think we've seen some growth in some areas, we need to do more in others."

One area that has been a hot-button topic is the team's overall aggressiveness. A missed field goal attempt on a 4th-and-3 against the Bucs, as well as a punt in overtime on 4th-and-3 against the Cowboys have left fans and pundits wondering if the Patriots are trying to play it too safe with their young quarterback.

"I think those are decisions that I'm sure coach [Belichick] makes taking in a lot of information to try to make the best decision for the team," said McDaniels. "We'll always be ready to go offensively, and as an offensive coach you always kind of want to go for it, even when it kind of [isn't a] rational decision."

For Jones, the hard loss to the Cowboys saw him bounce back from some of the most challenging moments of his young career, especially the pick-six to Trevon Diggs that quickly gave Dallas back the ball when the Patriots were hoping to run out the clock.

"He's a tough guy," said McDaniels of Jones. "I've seen him grow, I've seen our group grow. We talk a lot about mental and physical toughness and how much of that is required in this league to actually compete and win against good teams. It's tough to do that. That's something you see develop over the course of time and obviously with Mac, you never wanna have to go through the adversity of what happened there with the interception, but hey that's football, it happened and now the responsibility was on our shoulders to try to go out there and see if we could go back and take the lead. I thought he responded with a mental toughness that you want to see from your quarterback.

"He's done that since he's been here. Rookies make mistakes every day. Part of being a rookie is understanding that those are things that are gonna happen and you can't go in the tank and you can't let that ruin the rest of the day at practice or let that ruin the rest of the half of the game, you have to be able to pick yourself up and move on and try to play better football as the game goes along and I thought he did out there."

This week the Patriots will take on their divisional rival New York Jets, a team that they dispatched in Week 2 by a score of 25-9. Despite the lopsided score, McDaniels expressed how impressed he is with the stamp that head coach Robert Saleh has put on his team.

"Coach Saleh does a really good job of getting them to apply his style of football which is unique, it really is," said McDaniels. "I know they talk about 'All gas, no brakes' and you see that on the film. It's very clear to see that they have completely bought in, they built the team around that motto. They're after the ball on every play... That's going to be a big part of the game. I don't know we're gonna play a team that plays harder than this one on every play.

"We didn't do everything we wanted to do right the first time we played them, we were fortunate we came out with a W. This is going to be a big challenge for us again and we're excited to get started with her guys tomorrow."

Related Content

news

Notebook: Bourne's practice execution turning into game reality

The upbeat Patriots receiver's contagious positivity is helping Kendrick Bourne make an impact on and off the field.
news

Prescott, Cowboys offense a tough task for Patriots

The Dallas Cowboys and their potent offense will challenge the Patriots defense in every way possible.
news

Ball-hawking Cowboys defense presents big test for Pats O

Mac Jones will be looking to avoid one of his former Alabama teammates in the Cowboys secondary this weekend.
news

Hightower shows spark in Houston

The veteran Patriots linebacker is coming off his best game of the season with some familiar physicality.
news

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is locking in on what his offense needs to do play more games from a position of strength.
news

Notebook: Collins grateful to be back in New England

New England welcomes back one of their most productive linebackers over the last decade.
news

Notebook: Judon keeps the energy up

The Patriots free agent linebacker addition has fit right in, on and off the field in New England.
news

McCourty reflects on Gilmore's Patriots tenure

After four-plus seasons locking down the Patriots secondary together, Devin McCourty wishes Stephon Gilmore the best as he moves on to Carolina.
news

Notebook: Mac Jones settling in

With four games under his belt, Mac Jones is settling into the life of a starting NFL quarterback.
news

Notebook: McDaniels looks to get ground game on track

Injuries and ball security issues have helped to contribute to a slow start for the Patriots ground attack, but there's still a lot of football left.
news

Notebook: Pats locked and loaded for Buccaneers

After a productive week of practice, the Patriots wrapped up their preparations for Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champs.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign DB Myles Bryant to the 53-Man Roster; Place DL Chase Winovich on Injured Reserve; Sign K Riley Patterson to the Practice Squad

McDaniels on Mac, 4th-down aggression and a Jets rematch

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coffee with the Coach: Richard Seymour's impact in New England

In anticipation of this weekend's Patriots Hall of Fame Induction, coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak discuss Richard Seymour and his importance to his earlier Patriots teams.

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs Dallas Cowboys

Get an inside look at the Patriots 35-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Josh McDaniels 10/19: "We are continuing to grow and evolve offensively and as a team"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

DeMarcus Covington on the Jets 10/19: "This is a good football team, their record just doesn't show it"

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Cam Achord on punt team 10/19: "It really all falls back to me and getting that stuff corrected"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Bill Belichick 10/18: "We did what we thought was best for us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, October 18, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising