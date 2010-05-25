Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jan 19 - 03:35 PM | Tue Jan 24 - 11:55 AM

Report: Patriots to Reunite with Bill O'Brien as New Offensive Coordinator

Judon, Marcus Jones earn PFWA honors

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Ranking the Patriots Roster Needs Heading Into the Offseason

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

Five takeaways from Devin McCourty's interview with Peter King

Report: Patriots interview Bill O'Brien for offensive coordinator position

Photos: Best of Patriots Fans 2022

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Reports: Pats set to interview OC candidates

Photos: Best Actions Shots of the Patriots 2022 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the Pats Coaching Staff for Next Season, Surveying Wide Receiver Options

Photos: Best Moments of the Patriots 2022 Season

NFL Notes: Changes coming in Foxborough, but how will they unfold?

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Five Potential Candidates for Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Top 10 plays from the 2022 Patriots season

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Devin McCourty to make return as CBS Sports guest analyst during Super Wild Card Weekend

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

McDaniels tries to squash Broncos QB trade rumors

There has been speculation that the Broncos have considered trading starter Kyle Orton to make room for Brady Quinn and Tim Tebow or maybe even Tom Brandstater. But McDaniels said none of the Broncos' quarterbacks have been the subject of trade talks.

May 25, 2010 at 02:00 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Those weren't trade winds blowing through Dove Valley.

On a blustery Monday when a 45-foot pine tree next to one of the team's practice fields was blown over by wind gusts that reached 70 mph, coach Josh McDaniels emphatically denied the Denver Broncos were trying to deal one of their four quarterbacks.

There has been speculation that the Broncos have considered trading starter Kyle Orton to make room for Brady Quinn and Tim Tebow or maybe even Tom Brandstater. But McDaniels said none of the Broncos' quarterbacks have been the subject of trade talks.

"There's not one quarterback on our roster that's been discussed or would be discussed at this point in any trade talks or anything else for that matter," McDaniels said. "We're going to let them compete, and the best guy is going to play."

McDaniels said there's still plenty of passes and evaluations to be made before the Broncos whittle their quarterback corps by one later this summer. There is an open competition for the starting job, with the incumbent Orton in the lead.

Although he has been in the Broncos' system longer than the others, Orton signed a one-year tender as a restricted free agent, and there are no talks on a long-term deal he covets.

In March, the Broncos traded for Quinn, the former Notre Dame star who never took off in Cleveland, and last month, they shocked the NFL with their first-round selection of Tebow, the former Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion at Florida.

Star cornerback Champ Bailey, for one, has Orton's back.

"It's going to be a good battle, but I'll tell you what, Orton, I mean, until he shows anything different, he's my guy," Bailey said.

Why?

"He's a great professional," Bailey said. "He can make all the throws. He's smart. He goes about his business in a good way. I can appreciate that. And like I said, he was our guy last year. He played well for us, and until somebody unseats him, he's the one."

McDaniels' sentiments exactly.

"That's usually how it goes. The starter is the starter until somebody beats him out," McDaniels said. "Everybody earns their own role. The best player will play, that's all I'm saying. It doesn't matter if it's at defensive end, punter, quarterback, center. If he's the best player, he's playing.

"And right now, he's the best player," McDaniels added about Orton. "He's in there first in the huddle. He knows the most. Does that mean that that's a guarantee for this season? No, and he knows that. Every quarterback knows that. Every player knows it."

None of the quarterbacks looked good on Monday, their throws sailing high over receivers' heads or dying at their feet because of the 35- to 45-mph winds that the National Weather Service said gusted to 70 mph.

Some throws were spirals, others came in end-over-end. Punts were even more erratic, traveling 25 yards into the wind and 85 with it. Kicks? Those were really an adventure.

One time, Matt Prater lined up at the left hash mark on his 30-yard line with the portable goal posts 30 yards away on the other 40. The ball sailed through the narrow posts and continued slicing all the way to the end zone, where it struck the right out-of-bounds pylon.

Prater, who went to Central Florida, said this was the worst wind in which he'd ever kicked.

"Definitely, by far," he said. "In college, we had hurricanes. I kicked right before the storms came, but it was not anything like this because this is constant."

The winds were cold, too, which didn't help.

"I was trying to find somebody to hide behind, but I didn't have too much luck," outside linebacker Robert Ayers said.

Three-hundred-fifty-pound nose tackle Jamal Williams said it was easy for guys like him to play in high winds but not for teammates such as wide receiver Eddie Royal, who's generously listed at 180 pounds.

"I was lining up and the wind was blowing me off (the line)," Royal conceded. "So, if it had been a game, I might have had a few false-start penalties."

Despite all that, McDaniels called it a productive practice.

"I think there are certain things we can't do well in the wind in terms of punting or throwing or kicking the ball, but everything else for the most part in football you can," he said.

When the old pine tree toppled, McDaniels said he began to worry about his camera operator atop the 30-foot-high scissors lift, which swayed throughout the workout along with the goal posts. He didn't come down, however, until the workouts were over and the players hustled inside.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Según reportes, ya tenemos coordinador ofensivo

Reportes de prensa indican que el equipo logró un acuerdo con Bill O'Brien para que este se haga cargo de la ofensiva.

news

Report: Patriots to Reunite with Bill O'Brien as New Offensive Coordinator

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is returning to New England and being named offensive coordinator of the Patriots.

news

Judon, Marcus Jones earn PFWA honors

The Patriots had two players honored by the Pro Football Writers Association for their stellar 2022 seasons.

news

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Patriots to Reunite with Bill O'Brien as New Offensive Coordinator

Judon, Marcus Jones earn PFWA honors

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Ranking the Patriots Roster Needs Heading Into the Offseason

Five takeaways from Devin McCourty's interview with Peter King

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft on Patriots playing in Germany

Robert Kraft talks about the excitement of playing in Germany, the support of the German fans and what it means for the Patriots to play a regular season game in Germany.

Patriots players and Bill Belichick surprise social justice fund recipients

The Patriots continue to make justice and equity an off-field priority: After raising several hundred thousand dollars for local organizations through the 2022 Patriots Players' Social Justice Fund, Patriots players, Bill Belichick and football staff called to surprise each recipient.

Top 10 sacks of 2022

We countdown the top 10 sacks by the Patriots in 2022.

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Go behind the scenes with Patriots Practice Squad, and see what it takes to work with the Patriots during their practice sessions.

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we discuss many of the looming issues for the Patriots heading into the off-season, with the players lamenting the missed opportunity this year.  Plus, learn what the role of a practice squad player is like on the Patriots. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Looking Back at Marcus Jones' rookie season

We take a look back at rookie defensive back Marcus Jones' season scoring in all three phases. A feat that hasn't been accomplished since 1947.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising