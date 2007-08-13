Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Feb 02 - 02:00 PM | Tue Feb 07 - 11:55 AM

Six Takeaways as the Patriots Coaching Staff Leads West Team to a Victory in the Shrine Bowl

A Position-by-Position Rundown of Patriots Fits at the Senior Bowl

Robert Kraft open to one-day contract for Brady

Patriots, NFL react to legendary quarterback Tom Brady's retirement announcement

Senior Bowl Notebook: Promising prospects turning heads in Mobile

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Jonathan Jones in for busy offseason between free agency, fixing a dam and learning to fly

Congratulations Tom!

Eight Takeaways After Spending a Week at the Shrine Bowl With the Patriots

NFL Notes: Elite QB play remains the secret to success

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots offseason priorities, targets and potential splash moves

Potential Patriots to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

Boston College WR Zay Flowers Impresses With Patriots West Squad at Shrine Bowl

Troy Brown 1/29: "I don't think I could get this experience any other place"

Shrine Bowl Day 2 Recap

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Bill Belichick, Bill O'Brien Very Involved in Day One of Practice in Las Vegas

Shrine Bowl Day 1 Recap

New England connections run deep at East-West Shrine Bowl

Matt Groh 1/28: "Appreciative of the opportunity to come out here and coach these guys"

McNair sharp in Ravens' win over Eagles

The Baltimore Ravens had just opened the preseason with a rout of the Philadelphia Eagles, and coach Brian Billick delightedly counted down all the positives. "Really, really solid start.

Aug 13, 2007 at 04:00 AM

BALTIMORE (Aug. 13, 2007) -- The Baltimore Ravens had just opened the preseason with a rout of the Philadelphia Eagles, and coach Brian Billick delightedly counted down all the positives.

"Really, really solid start. The things I'm most pleased about: One, no injuries. No. 2, no turnovers and only three penalties," Billick said. "That's pretty unique for a first preseason game. I was pretty pleased with the way the guys handled themselves in their first outing."

Steve McNair took Baltimore 93 yards to a touchdown on his only drive of the game, and the Ravens dominated the Eagles' depleted offense in a 29-3 victory.

The Eagles played without quarterback Donovan McNabb, who had surgery on a torn ligament in his right knee on Nov. 28. Coach Andy Reid said McNabb would make his preseason debut Friday night in Philadelphia's second preseason game, at home against Carolina.

In contrast to Billick, Reid spoke stoically about his team's performance. The fact that the Eagles played without several starters tempered his emotion, but there was no masking his displeasure.

"It was not a very good performance, all the way around, from the first unit down to the last unit," Reid said, measuring his words carefully. "We got to see some young guys play and we'll be able to evaluate them."

The Eagles were penalized six times, lost two fumbles and did not escape injury. Running back Ryan Moats fractured his ankle and will probably be lost for the season; defensive end Jerome McDougle strained his triceps; and defensive tackle LaJuan Ramsey sustained a high ankle sprain.

Reid was almost as disappointed with the way the Eagles opened the game. After making one first down before punting, Philadelphia allowed McNair and the Ravens to move at will into the end zone.

"Maybe their motors were going too aggressively in the beginning there, getting themselves out of position," Reid said of his defense. "Then they settled down and did pretty good. But you can't start the game off that way."

McNair went 6-for-8 for 73 yards, including a 6-yard TD pass to tight end Quinn Sypniewski, in Baltimore's opening march. Now in his second year with the Ravens, the 34-year-old McNair took a seat after the 12-play drive.

"Obviously, Steve now compared to last year -- where he was still learning the verbiage -- has a complete grasp of what we're doing. And we have a much better feel for what Steve can do well," Billick said.

McNair said, "We wanted to start fast. We did a lot of things. We ran the football, we threw the football. Most important, we kept them off-balance."

McNair's backup, Kyle Boller, went 7-for-12 for 40 yards.

Troy Smith, the 2006 Heisman Trophy winner, completed three of 11 passes for 34 yards and ran once for 13 yards. Smith is competing for the third-string job against Drew Olson, who threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Le'Ron McClain that made it 23-3 with 11:55 to go.

Willis McGahee, obtained during the offseason in a trade with Buffalo, had a 16-yard run during the opening drive before leaving with McNair and the first-team offense.

After finishing with 20 yards on four carries, McGahee said, "I still need to get comfortable with what the guys are doing up front. Other than that, it was good for a start."

Matt Stover made all five field goal tries for the Ravens, two from 50 yards. The 39-year-old is entering his 18th pro season.

Baltimore, which ranked No. 1 in the NFL in defense last season, had four sacks in the first half and limited the Eagles to 103 yards over the first 30 minutes.

McNabb's backup, A.J. Feeley, played two series. He went 5-for-7 for 56 yards and took the Eagles into field goal position before David Akers was wide right on a 43-yard attempt.

Kelly Holcomb went 7-for-9 for 75 yards. Kevin Kolb, Philadelphia's top draft pick, played the entire second half and was 11-for-20 for 77 yards.

Notes: Brian Westbrook gained 4 yards on three carries, and the Eagles had 14 yards rushing on 11 attempts in the first half. ... Sypniewski's two catches in the first quarter equaled his output for his rookie season. ... The Ravens are 7-3 in the preseason vs. Philadelphia.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ten Youth Flag Football Teams Represent New England Patriots at NFL Flag Championships

The top girls' and boys' youth flag teams from across the country and around the world met in Las Vegas for NFL Flag Football Championships.

news

A Position-by-Position Rundown of Patriots Fits at the Senior Bowl

Who stood out from a Pats perspective in Senior Bowl practices this week?

news

Six Takeaways as the Patriots Coaching Staff Leads West Team to a Victory in the Shrine Bowl

Acting head coach Troy Brown's staff got a win in Las Vegas.

news

Robert Kraft open to one-day contract for Brady

Patriots owner Robert Kraft appeared on CNN Thursday, expressing that he was open to having Tom Brady close out his career on a one-day Patriot contract.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Ten Youth Flag Football Teams Represent New England Patriots at NFL Flag Championships

A Position-by-Position Rundown of Patriots Fits at the Senior Bowl

Six Takeaways as the Patriots Coaching Staff Leads West Team to a Victory in the Shrine Bowl

Robert Kraft open to one-day contract for Brady

Patriots, NFL react to legendary quarterback Tom Brady's retirement announcement

Senior Bowl Notebook: Promising prospects turning heads in Mobile

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots WR coach Troy Brown discusses coaching West team to Shrine Bowl victory

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown discusses coaching the West team to a Shrine Bowl victory in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Troy Brown on Tom Brady's Retirement

Troy Brown reflects on the news of Tom Brady retiring, and looks back at his storied football career.

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Robert Kraft reflects on Tom Brady announcing his retirement on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Kyle Brandt walks us through the skills competitions at 2023 Pro Bowl Games

NFL Network's Kyle Brandt walks us through the skills competitions at 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Mic'd Up: Ross Douglas and Mike Pellegrino at Shrine Bowl Practices

Watch as Patriots coaches Ross Douglas and Mike Pellegrino were mic'd up at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices in Las Vegas.

Bucky Brooks: Four must-watch prospects in 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks shares four must-watch prospects in 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising