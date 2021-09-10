Meet Patriots DL Carl Davis: Drummer, Boxer, Humanitarian

Working with his hands seemed to come naturally to a young Carl. At age two, he discovered he could use them to make percussive, rhythmic sounds by pounding away on pots and pans in his mother's kitchen. This eventually impelled her to get her son a proper drum set. Carl proved so naturally gifted at the drums – he didn't take formal lessons until later in life – that Ovella Davis, a pastor in the Detroit area, enlisted him to play in her church's full band.

"It was work for me," he laughed at the memory, "but I had a balanced life between church and sports."

Carl confessed that he would have preferred to be shooting hoops in his backyard, but he loved the drums and his mom, so, he kept going back to church week after week. There, he met a man whose son and nephew took boxing lessons at a nearby gym. This piqued young Carl's interest. Yet, being bigger than most kids his age proved more inhibiting than he may have anticipated.

"I couldn't get many fights because I was so big. I had to spar against older guys, but the older guys would beat me up," he laughed again. "But I had a good time."

He also learned some lessons and skills that would prove valuable when he later suited up for football.

"Being my size [6-5, 320], I can move pretty well. I've got quick feet. Boxing and jumping rope definitely helped me with that."

A highly-touted all-around athlete coming out of high school (he also lettered in basketball and track & field), Davis chose the University of Iowa to continue his football career as a defensive lineman. Longtime Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz redshirted Davis for his true freshman season in 2010.

Over the next two seasons, Davis played a backup role in Iowa City before earning a starting job as a redshirt junior in 2013. By the end of his 2014 senior season, he'd been invited to take part in the Senior Bowl (January 2015), where he opened enough NFL eyes to be named Practice Player of the Week. Davis continued to boost his draft stock at the February 2015 NFL Combine and throughout the ensuing pre-draft visits and private workouts with various teams. The Baltimore Ravens eventually selected Davis in Round 3.

Following a relatively productive 2015 rookie season (three starts in 13 games), Davis found himself in a competition for Baltimore's starting nose tackle position. However, he suffered an ankle injury in the Ravens' 2016 preseason finale and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

Davis bounced back with a solid 2017 campaign (nine starts in 15 appearances), but the Ravens released Davis at the conclusion of the 2018 preseason. Since then, he's struggled to find a permanent NFL home. Davis had brief stints with Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Jacksonville over the past three years before the Patriots signed him last October.

Adversity met Davis almost immediately upon arrival in Foxborough, however, as he sustained a concussion during his second week of practice with New England. Inactive for his first three Patriots games, Davis eventually saw action in the next three, including a start against his original club, the Ravens, last November. Yet, lingering concussion effects landed Davis on IR later that same month.

Each time Davis has been knocked down in the NFL, though, he's managed to pick himself back up. Today, after a healthy offseason in the Patriots' program and a good showing throughout the spring and summer, the 29-year-old finds himself with an opportunity to contribute to New England's front-seven rotation as an interior defensive lineman.