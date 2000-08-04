Millen to wear stripes for Patriots game

Former linebacker and current FOX Sports football analyst Matt Millen will get a chance to see the game from a new perspective when he serves as an official during the Patriots fourth preseason game.

Millen will be on the sidelines on August 20 when the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play at Foxboro Stadium. Millen will serve as the game's umpire for the entire third quarter, and at the same time he'll wear "Umpire-Cam" which made its critically-acclaimed network television debut during FOX Sports' coverage of World Bowl 2000 in June.

"When we first discussed this idea with the NFL, we knew that no one was more perfect for this role than Matt Millen," FOX Sports President Ed Goren said in a release. "His knowledge of the game and its rules is unparalleled and his enthusiasm and preparation for his day in stripes has been amazing."