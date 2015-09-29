Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Postgame Show (audio only) Mon Dec 06 - 11:00 PM | Tue Dec 07 - 01:30 AM

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Damien Harris' best runs from 111-yard game Week 13

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 13

Can't-Miss Play: Damien Harris EXPLODES for career-long 64-yard TD

Brandon Bolden gives Pats early 8-point lead on two-point conversion toss play

Matt Breida bobbles Josh Allen's handoff for key Patriots takeaway

Inactive Analysis: Dugger out, but Collins returns

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

Patriots Activate LB Jamie Collins; Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale and DB Sean Davis to the Active Roster

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview, Nick Folk 1-on-1

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Damien Harris 1-on-1

Patriots Sign K Quinn Nordin to the Practice Squad

Two-for-One Special: Meaning behind Mills' jersey number 

'You're not alone': Jakob Johnson stands with victims of domestic violence for My Cause My Cleats

Chris Mattes honors lacrosse's Native American origins, 4 The Future Foundation for My Cause My Cleats

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Titans and preparing for the Bills 

Notebook: Belichick geared up for another Bills battle, no matter the conditions

AFC Playoff Picture

Milton High School's Steve Dembowski named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Sep 29, 2015 at 08:34 AM
New England Patriots
20150929-cow-captains.jpg

Foxborough, Mass. –Milton High School's Steve Dembowski has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week following his team's 28-7 win over Walpole High School. Pairing an explosive offense with the Wildcats' signature stingy defense paid dividends for Milton on Friday night. With the help of excellent quarterback play from Mike Fallon, who passed for 241 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score, the Wildcats begin their season at 3-0. To recognize this feat, the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation will donate $1,000 to Milton High School's football program in Dembowski's name in recognition of his Coach of the Week selection.

Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, the team's executive director of community affairs, visited Coach Dembowski and his team on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Milton High School. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the team's weekly television show, "Patriots All Access," which airs on Friday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

This is the 20th year in which the Patriots join the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. Tippett oversees the program as part of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation's commitment to youth football initiatives.

"Congratulations to Coach Steve Dembowski and the Milton High School football program," Tippett said. "In just his first year as head coach of the Wildcats, Dembowski has helped his squad climb to the top of the highly competitive Bay State Conference and begin their season a perfect 3-0. The Patriots are proud to reward Coach Dembowski and his team with a donation to the football program and we wish them luck the rest of the season."

At the conclusion of the season, one high school coach will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution toward the school's football program.

This is the fifth year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. This year is also the fifth year the Patriots will accept nominations for High School Coach of the Week. Anyone who knows a high school football coach in New England who has a great week or reaches a personal career milestone is encouraged to submit a nomination to nominatecoach@patriots.com.

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation is the non-profit through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants, in-kind donations and player appearances. The foundation assists a variety of charitable organizations and programs throughout New England by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.

Related Content

news

Boston English's Ryan Conway named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Boston English High School's Ryan Conway has been named the eleventh New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Scituate's Herb Devine Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Scituate High School's Herb Devine has been named the tenth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Methuen's Tom Ryan Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Methuen High School's Tom Ryan has been named the ninth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Dover - Sherborn's Steve Ryan Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Dover-Sherborn Regional High School's Steve Ryan has been named the eighth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Cardinal Spellman's Kahn Chace Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a thrilling 22-20, double-overtime victory over undefeated conference powerhouse St. Mary's (Lynn) on Friday night, Cardinal Spellman High School's Kahn Chace has been named the seventh New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Ed Madden of Blue Hills Regional Technical School Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a commanding 42-14 victory on the road over unbeaten Old Colony on Friday night, Blue Hills Regional Technical School's Ed Madden has been named the sixth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Manchester Essex Head Coach Joe Grimes Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Coming off a grueling 15-8 victory over undefeated Commonwealth Athletic Conference rival KIPP Academy on Saturday, Manchester Essex's Joe Grimes has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Franklin's Eian Bain Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Franklin High School's Eian Bain has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Lawrence's Rhandy Audate Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Lawrence High School's Rhandy Audate has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Ashland High School's Andrew MacKay named Patriots High School Coach of the Year

After leading the Ashland Clockers to a thrilling 28-22 victory over Bishop Fenwick in the MIAA Division 6 State Championship at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, head coach Andrew MacKay has been named the 2019 New England Patriots Coach of the Year.
news

West Bridgewater High School's Justin Kogler named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

After a 35-12 win over South Shore Tech on Friday, West Bridgewater High School's Justin Kogler has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Franklin High School's Eian Bain named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 28-14 victory over Brockton on Friday Night, Franklin High School's Eian Bain has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 13

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Inactive Analysis: Dugger out, but Collins returns

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

Patriots Activate LB Jamie Collins; Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale and DB Sean Davis to the Active Roster

MNF Preview: Matthew Judon takes dances lessons with his daughter

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Myles Bryant 12/6: "I'm glad I was able to make a play"

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant addresses the media on Monday, December 6, 2021

Rhamondre Stevenson 12/6: "I've never played in weather like this"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Full Highlights from Patriots vs. Bills: NFL Week 13

Watch all of the highlights from the NFL Week 13 matchup between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

Brandon Bolden 12/6: "It was a hard fought game"

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden game addresses the media on Monday, December 6, 2021

David Andrews 12/6: "What a memorable game that will be"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Monday, December 6, 2021

Mac Jones 12/6: "It was incredible to see the team effort in a game like this"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 6, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising