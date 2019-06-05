Minicamp Day 2: Maurice Harris continues to impress

"We have a great group. We have some veterans and some young guys and we can feed off each other and help each other," Harris said. "We have Jules who's played for a while, Dorsett has been around a while and I think we can learn from each, communicate and perform.

"Each day is a learning process. I'm picking up on thins here and there. There's a lot of learning but the experience I'm getting on the field and in the meetings is good."

"I feel pretty good about where I am. Phillip and Julian have helped out a lot in terms of the communication part and just trying to get everybody caught up so we can all perform to the best of our ability."

After opening practice working with Brady and the offense in a simulated two-minute drill, Harris closed it by making a couple of grabs from Brady as music blasted in the background. Much of his work came from the slot, where the big-bodied Harris says he's right at home.

"I did it in the past. I've done it in college also so I feel comfortable," Harris said of the slot work. "A lot of people don't think taller receivers are supposed to be in the slot but I feel comfortable all over the field so wherever they want to put me I'll try to go and do it.

"I feel pretty good outside and inside. It really doesn't matter to me."