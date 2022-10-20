Monday Night Game Against Bears Will Be Patriots Crucial Catch Game

Through the "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" initiative, the American Cancer Society and the National Football League have teamed up to fight cancer and save lives since 2009, raising funds to broaden access to cancer screening and educating the public about the importance of prevention and early detection. On Monday, the Patriots will host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football with coaches and players allowed to wear the Crucial Catch sideline apparel.
DAY OF GAME:
- The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will perform a routine set to "Fight Song" pregame. They will end the performance by forming a cancer ribbon with their multi-colored poms.
- Shortly after the cheerleader's performance, 150 guests will participate in an on-field recognition. The group will be made up of season ticket member cancer survivors, 100 cancer detection and prevention employees from Atrius Health, part of Optum, and 16 Day of Pampering participants (see description below). The guests will be wearing t-shirts with the Crucial Catch logo.
- The Patriots will have a Crucial Catch Ambassador in Kara Doolittle. Four years ago, while participating in a ropes course, she fell the equivalent of five stories and broke her back and both legs. She has since undergone seven surgeries on her ankle and pelvis to regain the ability to walk, but the freak accident might have led to a life-saving screening later. Following up on a procedure in October 2021, Doolittle went in for a CT scan and doctors found a tumor in her breast. She has been bravely battling breast cancer since then. She will wave a Crucial Catch flag pregame.
- The National Anthem will be sung by Voice of Hope. VOH is a registered, not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organization with more than 150 active members who share a passion for the performing arts and a desire to join the fight against cancer by raising awareness and funds for cancer research. Through song, they celebrate those they love, remember those they have lost, honor those who fight, and rejoice for those who survive. With music as their voice, they raise awareness and funds to support those who conduct the research and create the hope of finding a cure for generations to come.
- "This is for…" cards will be handed out to fans entering the stadium while markers will be available at the gates for people to fill them out. During the first half 2-minute warning, fans will be asked to stand up and display their cards for an in-game Crucial Catch recognition.