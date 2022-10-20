Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Oct 20 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Report: Mac Jones expects to be ready for Bears

Scouting the Bears: Evaluating Justin Fields and Prepping for a Rematch With Matt Eberflus

Bailey Zappe 10/19: "Always had confidence to make it to the NFL, but still a surreal experience"

Press Pass: Monday Night Primetime

10 to Watch: Patriots face Bears on Monday Night Football

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Every Day' While Living Out NFL Dream

Bill Belichick 10/19: Justin Fields "is a major threat every time he touches the ball"

Game Preview: Bears at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bears at Patriots

Fullback-Less: How the Patriots Rushing Attack is Finding Success Without a Traditional Fullback

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from Win over Browns

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 at Cleveland Browns

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking Patriots attack to the next level

NFL Notes: Zappe's play may give Belichick a choice

Bailey Zappe on WEEI 10/17: "It was a really great day for us as an offense"

Locker Room Celebration After Win Over The Browns

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe's Performance and More From Patriots Win Over Browns

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Browns presented by CarMax

5 Surprises from revamped Patriots defense

Bill Belichick, players react after Patriots coach ties George Halas in all-time wins

Monday Night Game Against Bears Will Be Patriots Crucial Catch Game

On Monday, the Patriots will host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football with coaches and players allowed to wear the Crucial Catch sideline apparel. 

Oct 20, 2022 at 04:56 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

crucial-catch-logo-pats-16x9

Through the "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" initiative, the American Cancer Society and the National Football League have teamed up to fight cancer and save lives since 2009, raising funds to broaden access to cancer screening and educating the public about the importance of prevention and early detection. On Monday, the Patriots will host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football with coaches and players allowed to wear the Crucial Catch sideline apparel.

DAY OF GAME:

  • The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will perform a routine set to "Fight Song" pregame. They will end the performance by forming a cancer ribbon with their multi-colored poms.
  • Shortly after the cheerleader's performance, 150 guests will participate in an on-field recognition. The group will be made up of season ticket member cancer survivors, 100 cancer detection and prevention employees from Atrius Health, part of Optum, and 16 Day of Pampering participants (see description below). The guests will be wearing t-shirts with the Crucial Catch logo.
  • The Patriots will have a Crucial Catch Ambassador in Kara Doolittle. Four years ago, while participating in a ropes course, she fell the equivalent of five stories and broke her back and both legs. She has since undergone seven surgeries on her ankle and pelvis to regain the ability to walk, but the freak accident might have led to a life-saving screening later. Following up on a procedure in October 2021, Doolittle went in for a CT scan and doctors found a tumor in her breast. She has been bravely battling breast cancer since then. She will wave a Crucial Catch flag pregame.
  • The National Anthem will be sung by Voice of Hope. VOH is a registered, not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organization with more than 150 active members who share a passion for the performing arts and a desire to join the fight against cancer by raising awareness and funds for cancer research. Through song, they celebrate those they love, remember those they have lost, honor those who fight, and rejoice for those who survive. With music as their voice, they raise awareness and funds to support those who conduct the research and create the hope of finding a cure for generations to come.
  • "This is for…" cards will be handed out to fans entering the stadium while markers will be available at the gates for people to fill them out. During the first half 2-minute warning, fans will be asked to stand up and display their cards for an in-game Crucial Catch recognition.

Related Content

news

Week 7: Patriots - Bears Injury Report

The New England Patriots (3-3) and the Chicago Bears (2-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Patriots Broadcast Highest Rated and Most Viewed 1:00 PM Game of the Season

The Patriots broadcast on CBS was the highest rated and most viewed 1:00 PM game of the season thus far.

news

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-3) and the Cleveland Browns (2-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Richard Seymour will receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at halftime of Bears game on Oct. 24 on Monday Night Football

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour was selected for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame the night before Super Bowl LVI and joined the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at an induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio this past summer.

news

Massachusetts General Hospital receives record gift from Kraft family benefitting community health and health equity

$50 million gift is largest in support of community health and health equity in 211-year history of MGH.

news

Matthew Judon Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Patriots LB Matthew Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 29-0 shutout victory over the Detroit Lions last Sunday.

news

WR Tyquan Thornton activated to the 53-man roster; Patriots elevate two from the practice squad to the active roster

The New England Patriots announced today that WR Tyquan Thornton was activated to the 53-man roster. The 2022 second-round draft pick was placed on injured reserve on September 1. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the Detroit Lions (1-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Patriots Place QB Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins Sr to the Practice Squad; Release LB Harvey Langi from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate OL Marcus Cannon from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster; Place OL Yodny Cajuste on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Marcus Cannon to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Monday Night Game Against Bears Will Be Patriots Crucial Catch Game

What They're Saying: Chicago Bears

Week 7: Patriots - Bears Injury Report

Report: Mac Jones expects to be ready for Bears

Scouting the Bears: Evaluating Justin Fields and Prepping for a Rematch With Matt Eberflus

Patriots Sign WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-Man Roster off the Baltimore Practice Squad; Sign DL Ron'Dell Carter to the Practice Squad

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jakobi Meyers 10/20: "I really enjoy watching the guys go out there and make great plays"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Matthew Judon 10/20: "You gotta go out there and put your best foot forward"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/20: "My O-line had my back...the whole offense had my back"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

One-On-One with Hunter Henry

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, and they speak about how the offense has improved throughout the season so far. Henry also talks about the team's confidence and what he is feeling heading into Monday night.

Belestrator: Chicago Bears Offense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Chicago Bears' Khalil Herbert, David Montgomery, and Justin Fields on this episode of the Belestrator.

Hunter Henry shares his favorite TEs to watch 'NFL Slimetime'

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry joins NFL Nickelodeon Insider Dylan Schefter for an interview.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising