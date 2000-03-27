Morey sidelined in NFL Europe camp

New England wide receiver Sean Morey will miss two weeks of the NFL Europe training camp after suffering a high ankle sprain during practice on Wednesday, March 22.

Morey is in Orlando, FL. with the Barcelona Dragons as he prepares for the NFL Europe season. He was placed on the injured reserve list, which means he can not participate for at least two weeks. The ankle injury kept Morey out of the Dragons scrimmage with the Berlin Thunder on Sunday, but the wide receiver is expected to be ready for the season-opener against the Rhein Fire on April 15.

Patriot players Marc Megna, Ed Ellis and Garrett Johnson are all with Morey on the Barcelona roster. Megna, who is learning to play the linebacker position after switching from the defensive end position he played in college, has had a strong training camp thus far.