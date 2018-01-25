Most gif-able moments from this season

It's hard to believe how quickly yet another season flew by, and as the Patriots prepare for a trip to Minnesota to face off against the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, we're taking a look back.
There were beautiful touchdown passes, picks and game-saving breakups, but we're not showing you that. Instead, we're reminiscing about the most perfectly gif-able moments. The lighthearted and often very funny moments that happen throughout the football season add even more color to the year.
Nothing quite encapsulates the personality and spirit of the team quite like these fun moments. Check out some of our favorite gif-able highlights.
Gronk's horizontal first down.
Dion Lewis with the cool moves.
Deatrich Wise's hilarious crawl.
The "Disappearing Danny Act."
Ok, so you need music for this one, but it's still great.
https://twitter.com/DJ_Bean/status/924700062139191296
Trey Flowers goes to extremes to be on time.
https://twitter.com/Patriots/status/926405097336082432
And this pure (and rare) look of pure, unfiltered joy.
We look forward to even more gif-able scenes the future. Until then, incorporate these into your regular gif reaction rotation.