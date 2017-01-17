Official website of the New England Patriots

Nate Solder named New England Patriots 2016 Ed Block Courage Award Recipient

Jan 17, 2017 at 06:46 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.- For his devotion to helping others and the inspiring strength he shows in tackling obstacles both on and off the field, Nate Solder has been named the New England Patriots 2016 Ed Block Courage Award winner, the team announced today.

Named for the longtime head athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts who was a pioneer in his profession and a respected humanitarian, the award recognizes NFL players who demonstrate commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. Recipients of the annual award are selected from each of the NFL's 32 teams based solely on a vote by their teammates.

No matter the size of the challenges he has faced, Solder's dedication to his team and his community has never wavered. After beating testicular cancer during the 2014 offseason, the veteran left tackle went on to start every game of the Patriots Super Bowl Championship season. In 2015, he started the first four games of the season, but suffered a torn biceps muscle at Dallas and missed the rest of the season on injured reserve. The injury was a professional setback, but in many ways personal blessing, as it gave he and his wife, Lexi, an opportunity to focus on a much more important issue that was discovered just weeks after suffering that season-ending injury. That is when the couple learned that Hudson, their infant son, was diagnosed with a Wilms' tumor in his kidneys. The couple have gained strength through their faith to help Hudson in his fight and have tried to positively impact other families, like theirs, while dealing with similar setbacks.

Aside from using his professional platform to spread strength and awareness stemming from personal hardships, Solder has been a prominent supporter of the Hockomock Area YMCA. He often volunteers his time to the organization's many programs and events including the Y's Integration Initiative, which supports children with special needs.

During the NFL's 2016 My Cause My Cleats initiative, Solder joined players across the league in creating custom-made game cleats to wear during Week 13 competition, reflecting their commitment to various charitable causes. His hand-painted footwear was designed to raise awareness for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, founded by the former Patriot offensive lineman to help give financial aid to cancer patients and their families.

Solder joins current teammates Rob Gronkowski, Sebastian Vollmer, Marcus Cannon as well as the likes of Jerod Mayo, Logan Mankins, Wes Welker and Tedy Bruschi as some of the most recent Patriots to receive this honor. The 39th annual Ed Block Courage Awards will be held on March 9 at the Renaissance Hotel-Inner Harbor in Baltimore.

For more information on the Ed Block Courage Award, please visit http://edblock.org/.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

New England-based nonprofits are encouraged to nominate a volunteer by April 30.
NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Enhanced schedule includes additional interconference matchup, three preseason games.  All 32 teams to play internationally at least once in eight-year period beginning in 2022.
Patriots Re-Sign RB James White and FB Jakob Johnson

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed RB James White as an unrestricted free agent. In addition, the Patriots announced today that they have signed exclusive rights free agent FB Jakob Johnson.
Patriots Sign LB LaRoy Reynolds 

The Patriots announced today that they have signed LB LaRoy Reynolds as an unrestricted free agent from the Atlanta Falcons. 
Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Davon Godchaux; Release Three Players

The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed K Nick Folk as an unrestricted free agent and DL Davon Godchaux as an unrestricted free agent from Miami.  In addition, the Patriots announced that they have released LB Cassh Maluia, LB Michael Pinckney and K Justin Rohrwasser.
Patriots Re-Sign C David Andrews

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed C David Andrews as an unrestricted free agent.
news

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
NFL Announces Plans for 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

2021 Draft activities to take place around FirstEnergy Stadium, including free Fan event. Select prospects, fans, legends, Commissioner Goodell, media and networks on-site in Cleveland following COVID protocols.
Patriots Sign TE Jonnu Smith

The Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Jonnu Smith (pronounced – JAH-new) as an unrestricted free agent from the Tennessee Titans.
Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed 10 veteran free agents. Terms of the contracts were not announced.
Patriots Sign DL Montravius Adams and LB Raekwon McMillan

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DL Montravius Adams as an unrestricted free agent from Green Bay and LB Raekwon McMillan as an unrestricted free agent from Las Vegas. 
NFL to Provide Fans Greater Access to NFL Games

NFL expands digital distribution while continuing to be the only sport committed to showing all games on over-the-air television.

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

Draft Spotlight: Does three-round NFL.com mock fill the right Patriots needs?

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots News Blitz 4/7: How to bolster the secondary

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding Pats best draft strategy

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Patriots Draft Preview: Quarterbacks 

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at quarterback for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Jeremiah, Brooks predict the Patriots' first three picks in '21 draft

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks predict the New England Patriots' first three picks in the NFL 2021 draft.

ESPN's Louis Riddick on Patriots Busy Free Agency and Options at QB

Megan O'Brien sat down with ESPN's Louis Riddick to discuss a busy free agency for the Patriots, what he thinks the options are at the quarterback position and the 2021 NFL Draft.

Vaccines: We All Can Make a Difference

Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty partnered with three prominent area doctors to help educate our community on the importance of getting vaccinated.

One year anniversary of the Patriots plane arriving in Massachusetts with PPE 

Much has happened in the year since the Patriots plane arrived home in Massachusetts with PPE from China.

Damien Harris Tries to Pronounce Massachusetts 

We challenged Patriots running back and Kentucky native, Damien Harris, to pronounce some challenging Massachusetts towns.
