New England Patriots Cheerleaders set to debut new uniforms

"I feel like the word that comes to mind is that it's iconic," said co-captain and five-year veteran Victoria McAleer after the cheerleaders were surprised on their recent calendar shoot in Aruba with the finished product.

"No one has worn this uniform yet. Alex completely designed it in her head. No other team in the NFL has a uniform that looks as iconic as this. It's super exciting to even be able to be a part of the team when this new uniform has been revealed. So I think it made me feel special and happy. And honestly, out of all uniforms I've put on, this has made me feel the most strong and the most beautiful. I think that's a lot of what Alex does. She makes us all feel so special."