New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots today announced a series of fan activations surrounding the National Football League's (NFL) back-to-back games in Frankfurt, Germany, cumulating in the Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 12. The organization will celebrate with fans from the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region, over multiple days in preparation for both contests.

The Patriots visit to Germany will mark the team's first time playing a home international game. The game will be played at 3:30 p.m. in Frankfurt (9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) and will be the Patriots first in Germany after having a presence there for numerous years. Since the launch of the National Football League's (NFL) International series in 2007, the Patriots have played three international games, including two in London and one in Mexico City.

In 2021, Germany became an official "home market" for the New England Patriots through the National Football League's Global Markets Program. The Patriots recently expanded within the program to add Switzerland and Austria as additional DACH region international home markets.

Patriots fan activations will kick off in Frankfurt the weekend prior to the Patriots game, when the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins compete in the first of the two 2023 NFL games in Germany. The activations will take place on Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4. Activations will feature giveaways, photo opportunities, cheerleader and mascot appearances and other highlights, including ticket giveaways for both the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game (Nov. 5). and the Patriots vs. Colts game (Nov. 12).

The following week will see a ramp-up of events in the lead up to the Patriots vs. Colts game. From Thursday, Nov. 9 through Saturday, Nov. 11, Patriots Haus presented by Meet Boston will give fans the opportunity to take photos with all six of the Patriots Super Bowl Championship trophies, purchase gear for the game at the Patriots pop-up ProShop, get autographs from Patriots alumni, and mix and mingle with Patriots cheerleaders and Pat Patriot, the team's mascot. In addition, fans will have a chance to meet German native and Patriots alum Sebastian Vollmer. Vollmer was drafted by New England in 2009 and went on to win two Super Bowls with the team while he anchored the right tackle position. The three-day event is free to all fans who pre-register, and attendees will be eligible to win tickets to the game, enjoy DJ entertainment and experience a number of special guest appearances. There will be additional fan events at Gibson Club on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11 to celebrate the Patriots first regular season game in Germany, again featuring a DJ, Patriots cheerleaders, Patriots alumni and more. The full schedule of the fan activations can be found below: