Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Oct 16 - 05:30 PM | Tue Oct 17 - 11:55 AM

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

After Further Review: Did the Patriots Offense Find Something to Build On in the Second Half vs. the Raiders?

3 Things for Patriots to Build On

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/15

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

8 Keys from Patriots loss to Raiders

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 1-yard TD

Nearly intercepted pass goes for a first down to Montgomery

Ezekiel Elliott powers past goal line for first TD as a Patriot

Rhamondre Stevenson's 15-yard run marks RB's longest of '23 so far

Mike Gesicki's remarkable shoestring catch goes for 15-yard gain

Ryland nails 43-yard field goal to cut Raiders lead to 7 points

Bourne weaves between defenders for 36-yard gain

Can't-Miss Play: Jabrill Peppers' hit-stick tackle vs. Adams sparks Tavai's INT

Inactive Analysis: Rookie QB Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Raiders as Primary Backup to Mac Jones

Week 6 Inactives: Patriots at Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Analysis: Patriots Sign QB/WR Malik Cunningham to 53-Man Roster, Activate WR Tyquan Thornton in Series of Roster Moves

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Patriots today announced a series of fan activations surrounding the National Football League’s (NFL) back-to-back games in Frankfurt, Germany, cumulating in the Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 12. The organization will celebrate with fans from the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region, over multiple days in preparation for both contests. 

Oct 17, 2023 at 04:00 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
Promo Box Photo

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots today announced a series of fan activations surrounding the National Football League's (NFL) back-to-back games in Frankfurt, Germany, cumulating in the Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 12. The organization will celebrate with fans from the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region, over multiple days in preparation for both contests.

The Patriots visit to Germany will mark the team's first time playing a home international game. The game will be played at 3:30 p.m. in Frankfurt (9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) and will be the Patriots first in Germany after having a presence there for numerous years. Since the launch of the National Football League's (NFL) International series in 2007, the Patriots have played three international games, including two in London and one in Mexico City.

In 2021, Germany became an official "home market" for the New England Patriots through the National Football League's Global Markets Program. The Patriots recently expanded within the program to add Switzerland and Austria as additional DACH region international home markets.

Patriots fan activations will kick off in Frankfurt the weekend prior to the Patriots game, when the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins compete in the first of the two 2023 NFL games in Germany. The activations will take place on Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4. Activations will feature giveaways, photo opportunities, cheerleader and mascot appearances and other highlights, including ticket giveaways for both the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game (Nov. 5). and the Patriots vs. Colts game (Nov. 12).

The following week will see a ramp-up of events in the lead up to the Patriots vs. Colts game. From Thursday, Nov. 9 through Saturday, Nov. 11, Patriots Haus presented by Meet Boston will give fans the opportunity to take photos with all six of the Patriots Super Bowl Championship trophies, purchase gear for the game at the Patriots pop-up ProShop, get autographs from Patriots alumni, and mix and mingle with Patriots cheerleaders and Pat Patriot, the team's mascot. In addition, fans will have a chance to meet German native and Patriots alum Sebastian Vollmer. Vollmer was drafted by New England in 2009 and went on to win two Super Bowls with the team while he anchored the right tackle position. The three-day event is free to all fans who pre-register, and attendees will be eligible to win tickets to the game, enjoy DJ entertainment and experience a number of special guest appearances. There will be additional fan events at Gibson Club on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11 to celebrate the Patriots first regular season game in Germany, again featuring a DJ, Patriots cheerleaders, Patriots alumni and more. The full schedule of the fan activations can be found below:

Full Patriots Fan Activation Schedule

Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4
Location: Waxy's Irish Bar & Restaurant | www.waxys.de
Address: Rahmhofstraße 1, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Hours: 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9
Patriots Haus presented by Meet BostonLocation: Hilton Frankfurt City Center
Address: Hochstraße 4, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Hours: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Featuring a live broadcast of Patriots Unfiltered from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, November 10
Patriots Haus presented by Meet BostonLocation: Hilton Frankfurt City Center
Address: Hochstraße 4, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Featuring Patriots alum and German native Sebastian Vollmer and The Dynasty author, Jeff Benedict, in a sit-down interview and book signing from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

About The DynastyThe Dynasty, a New York Times Bestselling book, is the definitive, inside story of the New England Patriots— the greatest sports dynasty of the 21st century. The Dynasty is available in both English and German. Books will be available for sale at Patriots Haus presented by Meet Boston.

Friday, November 10
Location: Gibson Club | www.gibson-club.deAddress: Zeil 85-93, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Featuring a live broadcast of Patriots Unfiltered from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday November 11
Patriots Haus presented by Meet Boston
Location: Hilton Frankfurt City Center
Address: Hochstraße 4, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 11
Location: Gibson Club | www.gibson-club.de
Address: Zeil 85-93, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Please visit www.patriots.com/nov23 for more information and to pre-register for Patriots Haus.

Note: Patriots Haus guest appearances will continue to be announced. All times are subject to change.

Related Content

news

Cisco Named An Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots

Network Technology Solutions Power Renovations at Gillette Stadium.
news

Former Patriots Tight End Russ Francis has Passed Away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former tight end Russ Francis, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the age of 70.
news

Christian Gonzalez Named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez was named the Defensive Rookie of the Month for September by the National Football League.
news

Blue Mantis Named Official IT Services and Distribution Partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots

Blue Mantis and Kraft Sports + Entertainment, announced today that Blue Mantis, a leading digital strategy and services provider delivering managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, has been named the Official IT services and distribution partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots.
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Breon Borders and CB Azizi Hearn to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they signed QB Ian Book and rookie DB William Hooper to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Broadcast Tops Boston Market Weekly Ratings In Season Opener

The Patriots broadcast on CBS topped the Boston market weekly ratings, surpassing viewership numbers by over 25% from the Patriots Week 1 game and home opener from 2022. The game averaged 1,400,320 viewers and peaked at 7:15 p.m. with 1,493,750 viewers as New England faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. 
news

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
news

Patriots Sign RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate LB Calvin Munson to the Active Roster; Place DB Jack Jones on IR and List QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad

The Patriots announced today that they signed RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve and list QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad.
news

New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

The New England Patriots are thrilled to announce the kickoff of the Patriots High School Coach of the Week program for the 2023 season.
news

Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project

Officials announce Gillette Stadium Lighthouse will open to the general public October 1.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

After Further Review: Did the Patriots Offense Find Something to Build On in the Second Half vs. the Raiders?

3 Things for Patriots to Build On

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/15

8 Keys from Patriots loss to Raiders

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/16: "Keep working, keep grinding"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Mac Jones 10/15: "Wasn't clean enough, across the board...Hard to win like that"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/15: "Didn't quite make enough plays"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/15: "We've still got hope"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Kendrick Bourne 10/15: "It's up to us to look ourselves in the mirror and see who we are"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

David Andrews 10/15: "When there's lows, the only thing you can do is fight your way out of it"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising