Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Sep 07 - 05:15 PM | Sun Sep 10 - 02:05 PM

10 to Watch: Patriots face stiff opening test vs. Eagles

Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

Patriots set 2023 captains

New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

Unfiltered Roundtable: Pats kick off '23 vs. Eagles

Week 1 Injury Report: Eagles at Patriots

Patriots Players Preview First Game of 2023 NFL Season | Press Pass

Game Preview: Eagles at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Eagles at Patriots

NFL Notes: Some passing thoughts before Pats kickoff

Former Patriots earn nominations for Senior Bowl's 75th Anniversary Team

Unfiltered Mailbag: What's the Biggest Reason for Optimism for the Patriots This Season? 

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

Reports: Patriots rounding out roster with quarterback, receiver 

How the Patriots are Replacing Another Legendary Quarterback, This Time on Defense 

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

Film Review: What Could Reported Additions of QB Matt Corral, WR Jalen Reagor Bring to the Patriots Offense?

Breaking down Patriots initial 2023 practice squad

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

The New England Patriots are thrilled to announce the kickoff of the Patriots High School Coach of the Week program for the 2023 season.

Sep 08, 2023 at 12:11 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are thrilled to announce the kickoff of the Patriots High School Coach of the Week program for the 2023 season. This initiative, now in its latest installment, is designed to recognize and celebrate the exceptional dedication and leadership of high school football coaches in Massachusetts.

Each week during the football season, the New England Patriots will select and honor one remarkable high school football coach. These deserving coaches will receive not only recognition but also a $1,000 donation to benefit their school's football program.

Criteria for nominations include a coach's profound influence on their players, their impact on the families and communities they serve, and their ability to effect a positive turnaround for their football programs.

Winning coaches will be featured on Patriots.com, where their stories will be showcased for fans and enthusiasts. Furthermore, they will enjoy a special feature on "Patriots All Access," the weekly television show that airs every Friday night at 7:00 pm on WBZ-TV in Boston.

The Patriots invite all fans to actively participate in this program by nominating any high school head coach in New England who has led their team to an extraordinary victory, achieved a record-breaking performance, or reached a significant personal career milestone. To nominate a coach, please send your emails to nominatecoach@patriots.com.

To be considered for the weekly Patriots High School Coach of the Week award, nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game. Votes for deserving coaches must be submitted no later than Sunday.

As the fall season draws to a close, one of the weekly winners will be recognized as the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year. In addition to the Coach of the Year award, the recipient will also be nominated for the Don Shula award.

The New England Patriots embrace the opportunity to honor the often-overlooked heroes of the high school football community on this meaningful journey. We encourage everyone to join us in recognizing these exceptional coaches who make a lasting difference in the lives of young athletes and communities throughout New England.

Related Content

news

Jonathan Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones was presented with the 2023 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium tonight.
news

Patriots Foundation and Bank of America Team Up to Support Second Round of Community Captains Program

Initiative will continue to provide financial, in-kind and additional support to six nonprofit organizations.
news

Gillette Stadium to Host Girls Flag Football Championships

Help the New England Patriots Foundation crown the first-ever girls high school flag football champions on June 16 at Gillette Stadium.
news

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Twenty-six volunteers were recognized during an awards luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, June 8.  Ann Dagle of East Lyme, Conn. wins grand prize of $25,000 for the Brian Dagle Foundation.
news

Recap of this year's annual Toy Drive with Project 351 and WBZ

Through the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, the New England Patriots Foundation, in partnership with WBZ and Project 351, hosted their annual toy drive from Nov-Dec to benefit children in need during the holiday season. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

Patriots set 2023 captains

Unfiltered Roundtable: Pats kick off '23 vs. Eagles

Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick on Team Captains: "I'm proud of the guys the team selected"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Patriots Unfiltered: Preparing for Week 1

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and the honorary return of quarterback Tom Brady.

Robert Kraft 9/7: "We've come a long way and I am very proud"

After a ribbon cutting ceremony for the north end renovations, Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft talked with the media.

All Access: Stadium Improvements Special 

On this special Stadium edition of Patriots All Access, we give viewers a sneak peek at the new renovations at Gillette Stadium that will be unveiled to fans on Sunday when the New England Patriots kick off the 2023 season.

Previewing the Patriots Week 1 Matchup Against the Eagles

The New England Patriots open up their 2023 NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss the upcoming contest and break down the offensive strategy against the Eagles as well as how Bill Belichick's defense could contain Jalen Hurts and the high-powered Philadelphia offense.

Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Jonathan Jones

Tamara Brown sits down with Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones and he speaks about his offseason. Jonathan Jones talks about his love for aviation and why he became a pilot. He also breaks down his approach leading up to the home opener in week one when the Patriots face the Philadelphia Eagles.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

During the summer of 2000, Tom Brady kept a diary chronicling his rookie training camp as he got his first taste of a league he would eventually dominate.

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

With the arrival of Week 1, here are the biggest questions that need to be answered as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2023 season.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising