New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are thrilled to announce the kickoff of the Patriots High School Coach of the Week program for the 2023 season. This initiative, now in its latest installment, is designed to recognize and celebrate the exceptional dedication and leadership of high school football coaches in Massachusetts.

Each week during the football season, the New England Patriots will select and honor one remarkable high school football coach. These deserving coaches will receive not only recognition but also a $1,000 donation to benefit their school's football program.

Criteria for nominations include a coach's profound influence on their players, their impact on the families and communities they serve, and their ability to effect a positive turnaround for their football programs.

Winning coaches will be featured on Patriots.com, where their stories will be showcased for fans and enthusiasts. Furthermore, they will enjoy a special feature on "Patriots All Access," the weekly television show that airs every Friday night at 7:00 pm on WBZ-TV in Boston.

The Patriots invite all fans to actively participate in this program by nominating any high school head coach in New England who has led their team to an extraordinary victory, achieved a record-breaking performance, or reached a significant personal career milestone. To nominate a coach, please send your emails to nominatecoach@patriots.com.

To be considered for the weekly Patriots High School Coach of the Week award, nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game. Votes for deserving coaches must be submitted no later than Sunday.

As the fall season draws to a close, one of the weekly winners will be recognized as the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year. In addition to the Coach of the Year award, the recipient will also be nominated for the Don Shula award.