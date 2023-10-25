New England Patriots & Meet Boston to Embark on Joint Mission to Germany for Patriots-Colts Game November 12

BOSTON (October 25, 2023) – Meet Boston and the New England Patriots are partnering to host trade and media events – as well as brand activations – in Frankfurt this fall when the Patriots host the Colts in a New England "home game" on Nov. 12, 2023. The collaboration represents a strategic partnership to increase visitation from Germany to Boston while organically integrating Meet Boston into fan activations the Patriots are implementing the week of their game in Frankfurt.
Guests from Germany have historically represented one of Boston's top overseas source markets, with more than 80,000 German visitors annually injecting close to $100M into the regional economy. Germany is also one of the Patriots official "home markets" as awarded through the NFL's Global Markets Program that launched in 2022 and grants NFL teams more latitude to market their brand and commercial assets abroad.
"We have invested heavily in the German market, including dedicated in-market representation to drive awareness, education, and visitation for Greater Boston." said Meet Boston President & CEO Martha J. Sheridan. "The New England Patriots franchise is one of our region's most iconic and well-known assets. We are thrilled to be leveraging this game and targeting this market in partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment."
"Our organization has enjoyed a strong partnership with Meet Boston over the years, working closely together on a variety of initiatives including bringing both the 2023 Army-Navy Game and the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup to Greater Boston," said Jim Nolan, Chief Operating Officer for Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "We're thrilled to expand this partnership abroad as we build on the Patriots' long history and engagement with German fans. We look forward to collaborating on a robust series of exciting events in Frankfurt in the leadup to the Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts to bring more German visitors back to Boston."
