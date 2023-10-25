Official website of the New England Patriots

New England Patriots & Meet Boston to Embark on Joint Mission to Germany for Patriots-Colts Game November 12

Oct 25, 2023 at 05:20 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

BOSTON (October 25, 2023) – Meet Boston and the New England Patriots are partnering to host trade and media events – as well as brand activations – in Frankfurt this fall when the Patriots host the Colts in a New England "home game" on Nov. 12, 2023. The collaboration represents a strategic partnership to increase visitation from Germany to Boston while organically integrating Meet Boston into fan activations the Patriots are implementing the week of their game in Frankfurt.

Guests from Germany have historically represented one of Boston's top overseas source markets, with more than 80,000 German visitors annually injecting close to $100M into the regional economy.  Germany is also one of the Patriots official "home markets" as awarded through the NFL's Global Markets Program that launched in 2022 and grants NFL teams more latitude to market their brand and commercial assets abroad.

"We have invested heavily in the German market, including dedicated in-market representation to drive awareness, education, and visitation for Greater Boston." said Meet Boston President & CEO Martha J. Sheridan. "The New England Patriots franchise is one of our region's most iconic and well-known assets.  We are thrilled to be leveraging this game and targeting this market in partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment."

"Our organization has enjoyed a strong partnership with Meet Boston over the years, working closely together on a variety of initiatives including bringing both the 2023 Army-Navy Game and the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup to Greater Boston," said Jim Nolan, Chief Operating Officer for Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "We're thrilled to expand this partnership abroad as we build on the Patriots' long history and engagement with German fans. We look forward to collaborating on a robust series of exciting events in Frankfurt in the leadup to the Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts to bring more German visitors back to Boston."

ABOUT MEET BOSTON:

Meet Boston is the primary private sector marketing and visitor services organization charged with the development of meetings, conventions, and tourism-related business in the region. As a partnership organization, Meet Boston promotes and collaborates with over 1,000 the greater Boston region and across New England to drive a robust visitor economy and to build equity within the sector. The Meet Boston mission is to elevate Boston's vibrant neighborhoods and diverse people, amplifying their stories and sharing them locally and across the globe. Meet Boston delivers exciting and inclusive programs and services that enhance the local economy by unifying an eclectic range of community stakeholders around the opportunities, experiences and energy that define the destination and the visitor journey. For more, please visit: https://www.MeetBoston.com/.

