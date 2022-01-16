New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/15

ST Matthew Slater

(On how difficult the night was)

"That's not the way we envisioned tonight going. The thing about being in the playoffs: when it ends, it's kind of like a crash landing. It's a tough pill to swallow, thinking about how the previous season went and all the work we put in to get back to this point. I know we were excited about the opportunity but give the Buffalo Bills credit, they thoroughly and soundly outplayed us tonight and they deserved to win. I think the one thing I'll say is this team should be proud of the strides that it made, the growth that we showed over the course of the season. For me, I know I'm just thankful to be able to be a part of this group."

(On his future)

"I certainly don't want to disrespect the team and what we just went through and talk about my personal situation. Look, I'm closer to the end, we all know that. I'll pray about it and make a final decision and have some conversations but tonight I just want to make sure I express gratitude to the people I owe it to and take time to be reflective and thankful not only for the experience this year, but throughout the entirety of my career."

(On the team since the last game in Buffalo)

"I think we've changed a lot. Every week is an experience that your team takes and it changes your team and molds your team and evolves your team. Certainly, I think since the last time we won here, we've faced some tough outings and haven't played our best football. I hope we take that and use it as an opportunity to grow, especially these young guys that are at the beginning of their careers, I hope they use this season as a learning experience and apply it down the road."

(On feeling good about the season)

"Yes and no. I think you have to keep proper perspective on the National Football League. For those of you who have been covering this team for a long time, this is not reality. What we've experience here, to have the runs that we've had, the expectations for this football team, no one else in the league has done that. That's not reality. That's not the reality of the NFL. I think perspective is important. So, you look at what happened last year and the regression we had to get back to this point. I think certainly we should be proud of that. But the other edge of that sword tells us that the expectations and the demands are high here and the standard is never going to change. Certainly, we're not pleased with the way we ended the season and we're not pleased with tonight's outcome. You've got to keep a balance there, you have to realize what you're talking about, you have to realize what this football team is and where they're headed and we'll see what the future holds."

(On Mac Jones)